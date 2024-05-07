County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essex vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Tom Lammonby and Sam Cook

The 21st match of the County Championship Division One between Essen and Somerset concluded inside the first two days on a greenish track. Migal Pretorius’ spell of 4 for 36 denied Essex to post a good-looking score in the first innings.

They were bundled out for just 156 with Tom Westley top-scoring for 43 off 84. The likes of Jami Porter and Sam Cook made great use of the track as they ran through Somerset’s batting in the second innings.

Tom Lammonby (38 off 116) and Andrew Umeed (31 off 37) made vital contributions with the bat but despite that, they were bowled out for just 128.

The wicket continues to prove to be a deathbed for the batters as Essex could only manage 138 in their second essay. Josh Davey and Lewis Gregory picked three wickets each for Somerset.

Essex had set a target of 167 and fought pretty hard to defend that. However, Somerset, eventually, chased it down with three wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, the Kent beat Lancashire by seven wickets in the 20th match of the County Championship Division one on Monday. Batting first, Kent had managed to score 261 and in reply, Lancashire were bundled out for just 92. Asked to bat again, Lancashire put in a brilliant display of batting as they notched 332 runs in their second essay.

However, despite that, Kent easily chased down the target in the end with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond played a match-winning knock of 79 off 156 deliveries.

Country Championship Division One Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AL Davies (WARKS) 4 5 0 481 256 96.2 684 70.32 2 0 1 32 3 2 JM Clarke (NOTTS) 4 7 1 480 213* 80 818 58.67 3 0 2 31 7 3 DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT) 4 8 2 428 135 71.33 759 56.38 2 2 0 28 8 4 TA Lammonby (SOM) 5 8 1 411 100 58.71 833 49.33 1 3 1 28 2 5 D Elgar (ESSEX) 5 8 0 395 120 49.37 666 59.3 1 2 0 38 0 6 RM Yates (WARKS) 4 5 1 386 191 96.5 514 75.09 1 2 0 10 4 7 JM Cox (ESSEX) 5 8 1 365 116* 52.14 592 61.65 1 2 1 32 1 8 WMH Rhodes (WARKS) 4 5 1 357 178* 89.25 542 65.86 1 2 0 32 0 9 JD Libby (WORCS) 4 6 1 349 101* 69.8 632 55.22 1 3 0 28 4 10 DG Bedingham (DURH) 3 6 1 346 138 69.2 364 95.05 1 1 0 29 5

Alex Davies has managed to score the most runs in the tournament thus far. In four matches, he has racked up 481 runs at an outstanding average of 96.20. Joe Clarke is at second with 480 runs to his name.

Daniel Bell-Drummond moved to number three with 428 runs in four matches. Tom Lammonby finds himself at the fourth spot with 411 runs, followed by Deal Elgar at fifth with 395 runs.

Rob Yates has occupied the sixth position with 386 runs under his belt, while Jordan Cox is at seventh with 365 runs. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Will Rhodes (357) and Jake Libby (349), respectively.

David Begindham rounds off the top 10 spots with 346 runs under his name in three matches.

Country Championship Division One Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SJ Cook (ESSEX) 4 8 685 114.1 33 280 25 6/14 11.2 2.45 27.4 1 2 2 JA Porter (ESSEX) 5 10 866 144.2 37 425 25 5/37 17 2.94 34.64 1 1 3 CT Steel (SUR) 4 6 573 95.3 16 259 21 5/25 12.33 2.71 27.28 1 2 4 S Snater (ESSEX) 5 10 616 102.4 19 354 19 4/42 18.63 3.44 32.42 2 0 5 L Gregory (SOM) 5 9 663 110.3 19 405 15 4/66 27 3.66 44.2 1 0 6 DJ Worrall (SUR) 2 4 446 74.2 16 170 14 5/47 12.14 2.28 31.85 1 1 7 NG Smith (WORCS) 3 5 474 79 21 252 13 4/29 19.38 3.18 36.46 1 0 8 CG Harrison (NOTTS) 4 5 542 90.2 6 323 13 5/128 24.84 3.57 41.69 1 1 9 MW Parkinson (KENT) 4 6 861 143.3 11 596 13 5/177 45.84 4.15 66.23 0 1 10 NM Lyon (LANCS) 4 6 775 129.1 22 323 12 3/50 26.91 2.5 64.58 0 0

Sam Cook is at the top of the pile with 25 wickets to his name. Jamie Porter is at second with 25 wickets, followed by Cameron Steel (21) and Shane Snater (19) at third and fourth spots, respectively.

Lewis Gregory is at fifth with 15 wickets under his belt, while Daniel Worrall is at sixth spot with 14 wickets.

The seventh and eighth spots are occupied by Nathan Smith (13) and Calvin Harrison (13), respectively. The bottom two positions in the top ten list are taken over by Matt Parkinson (13) and Nathan Lyon (12), respectively.

