County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Warwickshire vs Durham (Updated) ft. Alex Davies and Cameron Steel

Interestingly, all five encounters in the second round of County Championship Division One 2024 ended in a draw.

In the sixth encounter, Essex batted first and posted a daunting total of 530/7d in 112 overs. Matt Critchley (151) and Dean Elgar (120) were their top batters. In response, Kent notched up 413 runs, with Ben Compton (165) and Daniel Bell Drummond (135) playing crucial knocks.

In the third innings, Essex racked up yet another imposing total of 257/4d, thanks to Jordan Cox's 116-run unbeaten knock. In response, Kent could score 164/7, runs, with the game ending in a draw. Jamie Porter scalped a brilliant four-fer for Essex.

In the seventh encounter, Hampshire posted a dominating total of 367 runs, courtesy of Tom Prest (85) and Liam Dawson (86). Nathan Lyon scalped a three-fer. In reply, Lancashire scored 484 runs, thanks to Keaton Jennings' 172 and George Bell's 99.

In the third innings, Hampshire posted 179/4 in 70.1 overs with Nick Gubbins top-scoring (69). The game eventually ended in a draw.

Moving to the eighth game, Nottinghamshire scored a total of 399 after Joe Clarke (105) and Lyndon James (96) shined for the side. Nathan Smith pocketed a brilliant three-fer. Worcestershire, in response, could score 355 runs, thanks to Rob Jones' 90-run knock. Calvin Harrison scalped a fifer.

In the third innings, Nottinghamshire racked up a total of 151/7 in 48 overs with Ben Duckett scoring 63 runs. Ultimately, the game ended in a draw.

Delving to the ninth clash, Somerset notched up a total of 285 runs, courtesy of Tom Lammonby's 100 runs. Cameron Steel picked up a four-fer. In response, Surrey racked up 428 runs, thanks to Dom Sibley's 100-run knock. Kasey Aldridge pocketed a fifer.

In the third innings, Somerset posted a total of 351 runs with Lewis Gregory scoring 80 runs. Cameron Steel scalped a five-wicket haul. Surrey, in the chase, could score 123/5 runs, settling for a draw.

In the 10th match, Warwickshire posted a daunting total of 698/3d. Captain Alex Davies was the wrecker-in-chief with 256 runs while Rob Yates (191) and Will Rhodes (178) shined with top knocks.

In reply, Durham notched up 517 runs, thanks to Alex Lees' 145-run knock. Rob Yates scalped a beautiful four-fer. Following in, Durham smacked 293/6 with Matthew Potts scoring 149* runs. The game eventually ended in a draw.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AL Davies (WARKS) 2 2 - 292 256 146 386 75.64 1 - - 32 3 2 Kashif Ali (WORCS) 2 3 - 283 133 94.33 401 70.57 2 - - 31 7 3 JM Cox (ESSEX) 2 4 1 267 116* 89 345 77.39 1 2 1 28 8 4 DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT) 2 4 1 266 135 88.66 458 58.07 2 - - 28 2 5 D Elgar (ESSEX) 2 4 - 260 120 65 425 61.17 1 1 - 38 0 6 MJJ Critchley (ESSEX) 2 4 1 245 151* 81.66 413 59.32 1 1 - 10 4 7 WMH Rhodes (WARKS) 2 2 1 242 178* 242 326 74.23 1 1 - 32 1 8 TA Lammonby (SOM) 2 3 - 241 100 80.33 403 59.8 1 2 - 32 0 9 JM Clarke (NOTTS) 2 4 - 228 105 57 413 55.2 2 - 1 28 4 10 RM Yates (WARKS) 2 2 - 217 191 108.5 244 88.93 1 - - 29 5

Alex Davies rocketed to the top spot in the batting standings with 292 runs. Kashif Ali slipped from the top to the second rank, scoring 283 runs. Jordan Cox moved up to the third spot, accumulating 267 runs.

Daniel Bell-Drummond (266) ascended one spot up to the fourth slot. Dean Elgar (260) moved one spot up to the fifth rank. Matthew Critchley (245) climbed up to the sixth spot. Will Rhodes (242) propelled to the seventh spot.

Tom Lammonby (241) descended from the seventh to the eighth rank. Joe Clarke (228) slipped from the fourth to the ninth spot. Rob Yates (217) rocketed to the 10th position in the tally.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CT Steel (SURR) 2 3 345 57.3 4 171 14 5/25 12.21 2.97 24.64 1 2 2 JA Porter (ESSEX) 2 4 391 65.1 15 196 11 4/20 17.81 3 35.54 1 - 3 SJ Cook (ESSEX) 1 2 192 32 15 73 10 6/14 7.3 2.28 19.2 1 1 4 KL Aldridge (SOM) 2 4 270 45 3 140 10 5/64 14 3.11 27 - 1 5 NG Smith (WORCS) 2 3 324 54 18 145 10 4/29 14.5 2.68 32.4 1 - 6 CG Harrison (NOTTS) 2 3 339 56.3 4 189 8 5/128 23.62 3.34 42.37 - 1 7 MJJ Critchley (ESSEX) 2 3 330 55 8 181 7 5/105 25.85 3.29 47.14 - 1 8 L Gregory (SOM) 2 4 240 40 6 188 7 4/66 26.85 4.7 34.28 1 - 9 DW Lawrence (SURR) 2 3 378 63 4 202 7 4/91 28.85 3.2 54 1 - 10 RM Yates (WARKS) 2 3 450 75 7 263 7 4/137 37.57 3.5 64.28 1 -

Cameron Steel moved one spot up to secure the pole position in the bowling standings with 14 scalps. Jamie Porter (11) ascended one spot to make it to the second rank. Sam Cook (10) slipped from the top to the third rank at 7.3.

Kasey Aldridge (10) ascended to the fourth spot at 14 while Nathan Smith (10) propelled from the ninth to the fifth spot at 14.5. Calvin Harrison (8) and Matthew Critchley (7) moved up to secure the sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Lewis Gregory (7) slipped from the seventh to the eighth rank at 26.85. Daniel Lawrence (7) slid from the sixth to the ninth slot at 28.85. Rob Yates (7) propelled to the 10th rank at 37.57.

