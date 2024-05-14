County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, Match 20

Sussex lost against Glamorgan by nine wickets in the 19th match of the County Championship Division Two 2024. However, despite the loss, they remain at the top of the table with two wins from five matches, having accumulated 78 points.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have jumped to fourth spot with their first win of the tournament. They have 67 points to their name.

The 20th match of the Championship saw Gloucestershire beat Northamptonshire by 256 runs. It was Gloucestershire’s first win of the tournament and has taken them to the fifth position.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire, have slipped to the seventh spot with zero wins in five matches.

Middlesex are second with one win in five matches. They have accumulated 68 points, while Leicestershire are at third with 68 points to their name as well. Yorkshire have 60 points under their belt and occupy the sixth spot on the points table.

Miles Hammond, Marchant de Lange star as Northamptonshire beat Gloucestershire by 256 runs

Two matches took place in round six of the County Championship Division Two 2024. Sussex took on Glamorgan in the first match in Cardiff. Batting first, Sussex mustered up 278 in the first innings. In reply, Glamorgan posted a towering score of 411 in the second innings.

Sussex put in a disappointing show with the bat when they came out to bat again. In their second essay, Sussex were bowled out for 188. It took Glamorgan just 7.5 overs to chase down a 56-run target, winning match by nine wickets.

The second game of the round six saw Gloucestershire take on the Northants. Riding on a 112-run knock from Miles Hammond, Gloucestershire posted a huge total of 409 in the first innings.

In reply, Northamptonshire were bundled out for just 171 with Marchant de Lange taking a five-wicket haul. Gloucestershire came out to bat again and scored 319 for five before declaring their innings. In pursuit of a massive 558-run target, Northamptonshire were bundled out for 301, handing Gloucestershire a 256-run win.

