County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Northamptonshire vs Middlesex match

All eight teams played their second County Division Championship Two 2024 matches on Monday. Glamorgan and Derbyshire were in action in the fifth match of the tournament whereas, the sixth match featured Yorkshire and Gloucestershire.

In the seventh match, Leicestershire locked horns with Sussex and the curtains fell with Northamptonshire facing off against Middlesex. All four matches ended in a draw, however, there were some changes on the points table.

After Monday’s match, Sussex retained the top spot and now boast 29 points. Similarly, Leicestershire remained firm in third place, however, their points tally rose to 25.

Yorkshire have jumped three places and now sit in the second place with 25 points under their belt. Gloucestershire have also retained their seventh position, further adding to their points from eight to 20.

Glamorgan slipped to fifth place but now enjoy 24 points. There was no change to Derbyshire’s place as they continued to sit at the bottom. However, their points surged from eight to 19.

Northamptonshire flicked two places. They currently hold onto 24 points. Middlesex continue holding the sixth spot but with 23 points.

All four matches end in a draw in County Championship Division Two 2024

Speaking of the fifth match, Glamorgan scored 237 in their first inning while Derbyshire stumbled on 198. In the third innings of the match, Glamorgan paced up their batting game as they compiled 361 with the help of Chris Cooke’s century. The match eventually was drawn after Derbyshire reached 225.

In the sixth match, Shan Masood’s 140 helped Yorkshire reach 326 in the first innings. Gloucestershire collapsed on 263 before Yorkshire put on another batting show. This time, Adam Lyth’s century dragged them to 434 as they declared. Gloucestershire put in efforts during their second innings, thanks to the centuries of Oliver Price and James Bracey. However, the match was drawn.

Coming to the seventh match, Leicestershire scored 338 while batting first. Sussex batters were truly to watch out. John Simpson’s double-century stood out while Tom Haines and Fynn Hudson’s centuries were noteworthy. They declared on 694 but the match had to be drawn after Leicestershire reached 86/1.

Talking about the final match of the day, only two innings could get underplay. Northamptonshire posted 552 on the board before declaring on six down. Emilio Gay’s 261 and James Sales’ 113 were the driving force behind the hefty lead.

However, the match was drawn once Middlesex reached 553 with the assistance of Max Holden’s double-century, a century and a half from Leus Du Plooy, and a century from Nathan Fernandes.

