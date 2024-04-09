County Championship Division Two 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Leicestershire vs Yorkshire (Updated) ft. Sam Northeast and James Coles

The first match of County Championship Division Two between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the second contest, Glamorgan and Middlesex settled for a draw.

Northamptonshire and Sussex also settled with a draw in the third game of the campaign, while the fourth game of the competition between Leicestershire and Yorkshire's game also ended in a draw.

Moving into the details of the second match, Glamorgan batted first and posted a dominating total of 620/3d in 139 overs. Captain Sam Northeast smacked a 335-run unbeaten knock in 412 balls, including 36 fours and six sixes, while Colin Ingram played a 132-run knock in 165 balls.

Ethan Bamber picked up two wickets for Middlesex, while Henry Brookes claimed a wicket. In response, Middlesex took a 35-run lead after scoring 655 runs in 211.2 overs. Ryan Higgins top-scored with 221 runs in 360 balls, while Mark Stoneman (97) and Tom Helm (64) also shined with the bat.

Kiran Carlson secured a three-fer for Glamorgan while Craig Miles and Colin Ingram picked up two wickets each with Mir Hamza, Jamie Mcllroy, and Dan Douthwaite claiming one wicket apiece. In the third innings, Glamorgan scored 31/2 before the game ended in a draw.

In the third contest, Northamptonshire notched up an imposing total of 371 runs in 117 overs. Captain Luke Procter top-scored with 92 runs, while Karun Nair (57) and Lewis McManus (50) chipped in with handy contributions. Jayden Seales scalped an impressive four-fer.

In response, Sussex took a 107-run lead in the first innings after posting a total of 478/9d in 99.4 overs. Tom Haines (133), James Coles (78), and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (73) were the standout batters. Saif Zaib pocketed a decent four-wicket haul. In the third innings, Northamptonshire could score 170/9 in 55 overs before the game ended in a draw.

Delving into the details of the fourth clash, Leicestershire put up a dominating effort, scoring 354 runs in 93.3 overs. Ben Mike (90), Marcus Harris (56), and Tom Scriven (56) were the top batters. Matt Milnes claimed a four-wicket haul while George Hill picked up three wickets.

In response, Yorkshire declared their innings at 264/6, thanks to Adam Lyth's 101-un knock and Harry Brook's 100* runs in 69 balls. Ben Mike shined with the ball as well, scalping a four-wicket haul. In the third innings, Leicestershire scored 26/0 before the game ended in a draw.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2024.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Northeast (GLAM) 1 2 2 349 335* - 454 76.87 1 - - 37 6 2 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 1 1 - 221 221 221 360 61.38 1 - - 21 2 3 TJ Haines (SUSS) 1 1 - 133 133 133 183 72.67 1 - - 19 0 4 LA Procter (NHNTS) 1 2 - 133 92 66.5 336 39.58 - 1 - 13 1 5 CA Ingram (GLAM) 1 1 1 132 132* - 165 80 1 - - 12 4 6 A Lyth (YORKS) 1 1 - 101 101 101 100 101 1 - - 17 2 7 HC Brook (YORKS) 1 1 1 100 100* - 69 144.92 1 - - 14 2 8 MD Stoneman (MIDDX) 1 1 - 97 97 97 180 53.88 - 1 - 14 1 9 BWM Mike (LEICS) 1 1 - 90 90 90 113 79.64 - 1 - 9 4 10 KS Carlson (GLAM) 1 2 1 80 77 80 135 59.25 - 1 - 6 1

Sam Northeast dominated the batting standings with 349 runs, while Ryan Higgins scored 221 runs to secure the second spot in the tally. Tom Haines smacked 133 runs to make it to the third rank.

Luke Procter (133), Colin Ingram (132), and Adam Lyth (101) secured the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Harry Brook (100), Mark Stoneman (97), Ben Mike (90), and Kiran Carlson (80) secured the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JM Coles (SUSS) 1 2 162 27 6 81 6 3/36 13.5 3 27 - - 2 JNT Seales (SUSS) 1 2 222 37 8 118 6 4/86 19.66 3.18 37 1 - 3 BWM Mike (LEICS) 1 1 52 8.4 2 44 4 4/44 11 5.07 13 1 - 4 ME Milnes (YORKS) 1 1 105 17.3 4 73 4 4/73 18.25 4.17 26.25 1 - 5 SA Zaib (NHNTS) 1 1 94 15.4 1 84 4 4/84 21 5.36 23.5 1 - 6 OE Robinson (SUSS) 1 2 192 32 11 86 4 2/19 21.5 2.68 48 - - 7 GCH Hill (YORKS) 1 1 96 16 3 55 3 3/55 18.33 3.43 32 - - 8 ER Bamber (MIDDX) 1 2 174 29 2 98 3 2/90 32.66 3.37 58 - - 9 KS Carlson (GLAM) 1 1 282 47 5 147 3 3/147 49 3.12 94 - - 10 CA Ingram (GLAM) 1 1 122 20.2 - 63 2 2/63 31.5 3.09 61 - -

James Coles (6) and Jayden Seales (6) secured the pole position in the wickets standings at an average of 13.5 and 19.66, respectively.

Ben Mike (4), Matt Milnes (4), Saif Zaib (4), and Ollie Robinson (4) settled in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively.

George Hill (3), Ethan Bamber (3), and Kiran Carlson (3) secured the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively. Colin Ingram holds the 10th rank with two scalps.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!