CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings (Updated) ft. Evin Lewis & Kyle Mayers

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings squared off in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 on Sunday.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batted first and posted 201/3 in their 20 overs. Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 54-ball 100, including seven fours and nine sixes, while Kye Mayers hammered 92 from 62 with 13 boundaries. David Wiese chipped in two wickets for the Saint Lucia Kings.

In reply, Saint Lucia chased the target in 17.2 overs thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 68, Tim Seifert’s 64, and David Wiese’s 34. Anrich Nortje and Mayers picked up two wickets each for the Patriots.

Mayers of the St Kitts and Patriots was named as the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 E Lewis (STKNP) 3 3 1 168 100* 84 101 166.33 1 - - 12 14 2 KR Mayers (STKNP) 3 3 - 137 92 45.66 89 153.93 - 1 - 9 10 3 J Andrew (ABF) 3 3 1 108 50* 54 75 144 - 1 - 10 4 4 Fakhar Zaman (ABF) 3 3 - 100 43 33.33 76 131.57 - - - 10 5 5 N Pooran (TKR) 1 1 - 97 97 97 43 225.58 - 1 - 7 9 6 Q de Kock (BR) 1 1 1 87 87* 0 45 193.33 - 1 - 9 5 7 KU Carty (TKR) 1 1 1 73 73* 0 35 208.57 - 1 - 9 3 8 KHM James (ABF) 3 3 - 69 37 23 57 121.05 - - - 7 4 9 PBB Rajapaksa (SLK) 1 1 1 68 68* 0 35 194.28 - 1 - 6 4 10 TL Seifert (SLK) 1 1 - 64 64 64 27 237.03 - 1 - 4 6

Evin Lewis (168) climbed up from seventh to first spot after scoring a century in the previous game. Kyle Mayers moved from ninth to second position with 137 runs.

Meanwhile, Jewel Andrew dropped from first to third with 108 runs, while Fakhar Zaman (100) slipped to fourth, and Nicholas Pooran (97) moved two positions down to fifth.

Quinton de Kock (87), Keacy Carty (73), and Kofi James (69) descended to the next three spots, respectively. Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed 68 runs to secure the ninth spot, while Tim Siefert claimed the 10th spot with 64.

CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Springer (ABF) 3 3 60 10 - 106 6 4/29 17.66 10.6 10 1 - 2 A Nortje (STKNP) 3 3 72 12 - 95 5 2/29 19 7.91 14.4 - - 3 Imad Wasim (ABF) 3 3 66 11 - 80 4 2/28 20 7.27 16.5 - - 4 G Motie (GAW) 1 1 24 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 5 OC McCoy (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 7.75 8 - - 6 RS Primus (ABF) 3 1 12 2 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 10.5 6 - - 7 M Theekshana (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 8 JO Holder (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 9 SP Narine (TKR) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 10 D Wiese (SLK) 1 1 18 3 - 29 2 2/29 14.5 9.66 9 - -

Shamar Springer is still first in the bowling charts with six wickets. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje jumped from fifth to second with five wickets, while Imad Wasim slipped to third with four.

Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy dropped to fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with three wickets each. Roshon Primus, Barbados Royals’ duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Jason Holder, and Sunil Narine retained their spots, with two wickets each.

David Wiese took two wickets in the previous game against the St Kitts and Patriots to round off the the top 10 leaderboard.

