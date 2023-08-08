Cricket Association of Blind in India expresses disappointment over lack of financial aid from BCCI

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) expressed disappointment over the lack of financial support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

CABI on Monday, August 7, confirmed the maiden participation of both men's and women's teams at the 2023 IBSA World Games in Birmingham, organised by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA).

Although CABI chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar acknowledged the morale support from the BCCI, he bemoaned that the Indian cricket's governing body hasn't supported them in terms of monetary.

Mahantesh said in a press conference:

"The BCCI had asked us to constitute the DCCI (Differently Abled Cricket Council of India) which we did. But we are not getting financial support from the BCCI, though we have their moral support as they assist us by arranging venues for our matches."

The CABI chairman added:

"Our cricketers have won three T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cup and we had received assurances from the sports minister about more support following our title triumph in the 2022 T20 Blind World Cup at Bengaluru, but nothing has happened so far."

Ajaykumar Reddy, Varsha Umapathi to lead India blind teams in IBSA World Games

CABI announced the men and women squads for the IBSA World Games in June. Andhra's Ajaykumar Reddy will lead the 17-member men's squad while Karnataka's Varsha Umapathi will captain the women's blind cricket team.

The men's team includes six players each from B1 and B2 categories while there are five players from B3 category. Meanwhile, the women's team has six players each from B1 and B3 categories along with four players from B2 category.

The men's cricket tournament for the blind is a five-team event with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, and England set to participate. India, Australia, and England will also compete in the three-team women's event.

India will face Pakistan in their first match of men's cricket for blind on August 20. Meanwhile, the Indian women's blind team will play its first match against Australia on the same day.