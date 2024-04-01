"Cricket main football ka scorecard banade" - Social media reacts to Trent Boult's heroics in MI vs RR match of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult ran riot at the Wakhede Stadium during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) encounter with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, April 1.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. Boult once again provided his team with early breakthroughs with the new ball, sending back Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir off successive deliveries in the very first.

He struck once again in his second over, dismissing Dewald Brevis. Notably, all three of his wickets in the contest were golden ducks. The Kiwi seamer's fantastic bowling exploits propelled his team into a commanding position.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Boult as he registered brilliant figures of 4-0-22-3. Here are some of the top reactions:

Trent Boult has been an absolute menace in the powerplay. Since IPL 2022, he has claimed 25 wickets in the first six overs of 29 matches.

Mumbai Indians couldn't recover from Trent Boult's fiery spell

Playing their first home match of the season, Mumbai found themselves in a precarious position as Trent Boult ran through their top order early on.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and left-handed batter Tilak Varma tried to steady the ship for their side, scoring 34 and 32, respectively. However, the two failed to convert their starts into big scores.

Mumbai's overseas star Tim David was required to help his team finish with a flurry, but he struggled to get going, finishing with a scratchy 17-run knock from 24 balls. MI ultimately ended at 125/9 after 20 overs.

While Trent Boult shone with the ball early in the innings, it was leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who stole the show in the middle overs, bagging three wickets. Nandre Burger picked up two wickets, while Avesh Khan claimed a solitary scalp.

Mumbai are yet to get off the mark on the points table. Following back-to-back defeats in the first two matches, they languish at the bottom of the table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, came into the match unbeaten, having secured victories in their first two outings.