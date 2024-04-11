CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Titans vs Dolphins, Match 39

Dolphins registered their sixth win in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 after beating Titans by three runs (via the DLS Method) on Wednesday, April 10.

With the win, the Dolphins consolidated third position on the points table with six wins in 11 matches. On the other hand, the Titans find themselves in the fifth spot with three wins in 10 games.

Warriors are sitting at the top of the tally with eight wins in nine matches, followed by the Lions with seven wins in 10 games. Western Province find themselves at fourth with four wins in ten games.

Dolphins register three-run win (DLS method) over Titans in the 39th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024

North West are languishing at sixth, having managed to secure only two wins in 10 games. The bottom two spots on the table are occupied by Rocks and Tuskers with two wins each to their name.

A sensational bowling effort from David Wiese helped the Titans restrict the Dolphins to 127 runs in 20 overs in the first innings. Both openers Zondo (21 off 16) and Roelofsen (13 off 16) got starts but couldn’t carry on for too long. Smuts, coming at No. 3, got out without opening his account, while Ackerman (9) departed on a single-digit score.

The likes of J Smit (28 off 37) and Bryce Parsons (21 off 21) showed some resistance but were struggling to time the ball too well. For the Titans, David Wiese was the star performer with the ball as he returned with five wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

In reply, the Titans had lost their first three wickets for just 40 runs on the board inside the first seven overs. Sibonelo Makhanya (17 off 14), Dayyaan Galiem (17 off 22), and Neil Brand (15 off 19) tried to take the team closer to the target but none of them could stay till the end.

Titans fell three runs short of the target in the end (via the DLS method). As for the Dolphins’ bowling, Prenelan Subrayen and JJ Smuts picked two wickets each, while Ottniel Baartman and Andile Phehlukwayo claimed one scalp apiece.

