CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boland vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Rivaldo Moonsamy and Beyers Swanepoel

Boland defeated the Warriors by five wickets in the 43rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, while the Dolphins secured an eight-wicket win over Western Province in the 44th match.

Meanwhile, Lions bagged a 10-wicket win over North West, whereas Titans registered an eight-wicket win over Tuskers in the 46th encounter.

Moving to the details of the 43rd match, the Warriors batted first and posted a below-par total of 127/8 in 20 overs. Captain Matthew Breetzke was the top-scorer with 48 runs. Siyabonga Mahima and Christiaan Jonker scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Boland finished off the game in 17 overs with five wickets in hand. Keegan Petersen shined with 33 runs in 32 balls. Beyers Swanepoel and Siya Simetu scalped two wickets each but in vain.

In the 44th encounter, Western Province got bundled out for 96 runs in 17 overs. Prenelan Subrayen and Andile Simelane pocketed three wickets apiece. In reply, the Dolphins sealed the deal in 11.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opener Khaya Zondo was the standout batter with 35 runs.

Delving into the details of the 45th contest, North West put up a below-par performance, scoring only 85 runs in 18.2 overs. Nqabayomzi Peter scalped three wickets. In response, the Lions reached home in 9.2 overs with Zubayr Hamza and Connor Esterhuizen scoring 41 runs apiece.

Shifting to the 46th game, Tuskers notched up a good-looking total of 141 runs in 19.4 overs. Dayyaan Galiem and David Wiese scalped three wickets apiece. In the chase, the Titans crossed the line in 12.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. Opening batter Rivaldo Moonsamy top-scored with 90* runs in 41 balls.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 12 12 1 376 90* 34.18 259 145.17 - 2 40 15 2 RA Herman (NWEST) 11 10 1 374 102 41.55 250 149.6 1 2 37 13 3 MP Breetzke (WAR) 11 11 2 361 72 40.11 271 133.21 - 3 24 19 4 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 10 9 2 326 75 46.57 223 146.18 - 3 27 14 5 BS Makhanya (TITNS) 12 12 2 314 60 31.4 234 134.18 - 3 27 8 6 B Parsons (DOLPH) 9 8 2 284 102* 47.33 188 151.06 1 1 25 14 7 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 10 10 2 275 90 34.37 193 142.48 - 3 20 13 8 EM Moore (WPR) 9 9 - 269 101 29.88 217 123.96 1 1 27 7 9 R van Tonder (NWEST) 11 10 2 265 48 33.12 222 119.36 - - 12 8 10 J Pillay (WAR) 11 11 - 258 50 23.45 210 122.85 - 1 22 11

Rivaldo Moonsamy moved from the fifth to the top spot in the batting standings with 376 runs. Rubin Hermann slid from the top to the second spot with 374 runs. Matthew Breetzke (361) retained his third position.

Ryan Rickelton (326) slipped from the second to the fourth spot. Sibonelo Makhanya (314) descended from the fourth to the fifth position. Bryce Parsons (284) and Reeza Hendricks (275) retained their sixth and seventh positions.

Edward Moore (269) climbed from the 10th to the eighth spot. Raynard van Tonder (265) maintained his ninth position while Jiveshan Pillay (258) descended from the eighth to the 10th spot.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 B Swanepoel (WAR) 10 10 228 38 - 277 19 5/39 14.57 7.28 12 1 1 2 S Simetu (WAR) 11 11 258 43 - 233 16 3/20 14.56 5.41 16.12 - - 3 D Wiese (TITNS) 5 5 102 17 2 103 15 5/29 6.86 6.05 6.8 1 1 4 M Pretorius (NWEST) 9 8 150 25 - 184 15 4/14 12.26 7.36 10 1 - 5 P Subrayen (DOLPH) 11 11 216 36 - 230 14 3/18 16.42 6.38 15.42 - - 6 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 11 11 240 40 1 240 13 2/14 18.46 6 18.46 - - 7 KI Simmonds (WPR) 12 11 234 39 - 255 13 2/16 19.61 6.53 18 - - 8 M Budaza (KZNIN) 8 8 162 27 - 240 12 3/27 20 8.88 13.5 - - 9 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 11 11 213 35.3 - 269 12 2/25 22.41 7.57 17.75 - - 10 Codi Yusuf (LIONS) 7 7 134 22.2 - 174 11 3/15 15.81 7.79 12.18 - -

Beyers Swanepoel (19) continues to hold the top spot in the bowling standings. Siya Simetu (16) ascended from third to second with 16 scalps. David Wiese (15) moved from the fifth to the third position.

Migael Pretorius (15) slid from the second to the fourth position. Prenelan Subrayen (14) ascended from the 10th to the fifth slot. Bjorn Fortuin (13) moved from the seventh to the sixth spot.

Kyle Simmonds (13) descended from the fourth to the seventh spot. Mbulelo Budaza (12) slid from the sixth to the eighth spot. Ottniel Baartman (12) slid from the eighth to the ninth spot at 22.41. Codi Yusuf (11) propelled from the 12th to the 10th position.

