CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dolphins vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Andile Mokgakane and Siya Simetu

Warriors took on Dolphins in the second semifinal of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Thursday, April 25, at Kingsmead in Durban.

The Dolphins won the toss and elected to bowl. The Warriors scored 161-4 in 20 overs. Andile Mokgakane was the highest scorer with 77 off 45. The Dolphins reached their target of 162 runs in 18 overs with five wickets in hand.

Khaya Zondo was the highest scorer for the Dolphins with 49 off 23. Siya Simetu was the most successful bowler in the game with two wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 MP Breetzke (WAR) 15 15 2 467 72 35.92 356 131.17 - 3 24 30 2 RA Herman (NWEST) 13 12 1 436 102 39.63 300 145.33 1 2 15 41 3 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 15 15 1 428 90* 30.57 314 136.3 - 2 17 46 4 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 13 12 2 423 75 42.3 293 144.36 - 4 19 32 5 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 14 14 2 367 90 30.58 262 140.07 - 3 15 29 6 J Hermann (WAR) 15 14 3 349 65 31.72 307 113.68 - 1 7 26 7 BS Makhanya (TITNS) 15 15 2 348 60 26.76 262 132.82 - 3 9 30 8 K Verreynne (WPR) 14 14 3 335 77* 30.45 257 130.35 - 1 13 18 9 R van Tonder (NWEST) 13 12 3 330 48 36.66 280 117.85 - - 9 16 10 HE van der Dussen (LIONS) 14 12 4 325 73* 40.62 234 138.88 - 2 14 21

Matthew Breetzke has jumped to first place from second with 467 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 131.17. Rubin Hermann has moved to second from first with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.63.

Rivaldo Moonsamy is still in third place with 428 runs in 15 outings at a strike rate of 136.31. Ryan Rickelton is still in fourth with 423 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.30.

Reeza Hendricks is in fifth place with 367 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 140.07. Andile Mokgakane has jumped to 11th with 297 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 123.75.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 S Simetu (WAR) 15 15 57 344 21 3/20 16.38 6.03 16.28 - - - 2 B Swanepoel (WAR) 12 12 46 353 21 5/39 16.8 7.67 13.14 1 1 - 3 N Peter (LIONS) 9 9 28.3 148 19 4/7 7.78 5.19 9 2 - 1 4 D Wiese (TITNS) 8 8 26 158 17 5/29 9.29 6.07 9.17 1 1 2 5 KI Simmonds (WPR) 14 13 46 311 17 2/16 18.29 6.76 16.23 - - - 6 P Subrayen (DOLPH) 14 14 46 292 16 3/18 18.25 6.34 17.25 - - - 7 O Cele (DOLPH) 13 13 38.3 300 16 4/13 18.75 7.79 14.43 1 - - 8 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 15 15 53 310 16 2/14 19.37 5.84 19.87 - - 2 9 M Pretorius (NWEST) 9 8 25 184 15 4/14 12.26 7.36 10 1 - - 10 M Budaza (KZNIN) 10 10 30.1 257 14 3/27 18.35 8.51 12.92 - - -

Siya Simetu has jumped to first place from third with 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 16.38.

Beyers Swanepoel has moved to second place from first with 21 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.67. Nqabayomzi Peter is third with 19 wickets in nine outings at a strike rate of nine.

David Wiese is fourth with 17 wickets in eight games at an average of 9.29. Kyle Simmonds has jumped to fifth from sixth with 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.29.

