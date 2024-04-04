CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Imperial Lions vs Western Province (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Nqabayomzi Peter

The 31st match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 between North West Dragons and AET Tuskers was abandoned. Imperial Lions faced Western Province in the 32nd match. Western Province won the toss and elected to bowl.

Lions scored 213 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks was the highest scorer for the team and made 90 runs off 49 deliveries. Western Province were bundled out for just 81 runs and lost the match by 132 runs.

Nqabayomzi Peter was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets in 2.3 overs. Lutho Sipamla bowled an exceptional spell of three for 14 runs in three overs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 8 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 - 35 12 2 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 8 8 1 273 75 39 200 136.5 - 2 - 23 10 3 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 9 9 2 257 90 36.71 184 139.67 - 3 2 19 12 4 B Parsons (DOLPH) 8 7 2 248 102* 49.6 175 141.71 1 1 1 20 12 5 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 7 7 - 237 88 33.85 185 128.1 - 1 - 23 8 6 J Pillay (WAR) 8 8 - 228 50 28.5 172 132.55 - 1 - 18 10 7 MP Breetzke (WAR) 8 8 2 216 62* 36 179 120.67 - 2 - 19 7 8 EM Moore (WPR) 6 6 - 200 101 33.33 154 129.87 1 1 - 21 5 9 R van Tonder (NWEST) 8 7 1 177 48 29.5 147 120.4 - - - 8 8 10 FD Adams (BOL) 7 7 1 175 50* 29.16 145 120.68 - 1 - 11 9

Rubin Herman is still at the top of the list and has scored 327 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 163.5. Ryan Rickelton has jumped to second place from sixth and has made 273 runs in eight matches at an average of 75.

Reeza Hendricks has jumped to the third position and has amassed 257 runs in nine games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 139.67. Bryce Parsons has slipped to fourth place from second and has scored 248 runs in seven outings at an average of 49.6.

Rivaldo Moonsamy has moved to the fifth position from third and has 237 runs to his name in seven innings at a strike rate of 128.1.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Simetu (WAR) 8 8 186 31 - 165 14 3/20 11.78 5.32 13.28 - - 2 M Pretorius (NWEST) 8 7 126 21 - 149 12 4/14 12.41 7.09 10.5 1 - 3 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 9 9 204 34 1 202 11 2/14 18.36 5.94 18.54 - - 4 KI Simmonds (WPR) 9 9 204 34 - 223 11 2/16 20.27 6.55 18.54 - - 5 PE Kruger (WAR) 8 8 124 20.4 - 163 10 3/20 16.3 7.88 12.4 - - 6 B Swanepoel (WAR) 7 7 156 26 - 176 10 4/16 17.6 6.76 15.6 1 - 7 T Shamsi (TITNS) 7 6 114 19 - 149 9 4/23 16.55 7.84 12.66 1 - 8 L Sipamla (LIONS) 7 7 123 20.3 1 145 8 3/14 18.12 7.07 15.37 - - 9 O Cele (DOLPH) 7 7 126 21 - 166 8 2/21 20.75 7.9 15.75 - - 10 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 8 8 159 26.3 - 197 8 2/25 24.62 7.43 19.87 - -

Siya Simetu is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 11.78. Migael Pretorius is still in the second position and has picked 12 wickets in seven innings at a strike rate of 10.5. Bjorn Fortuin has moved to third place from fifth and has amassed 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 18.36.

Kyle Simmonds has slipped to fourth place from third and has 11 wickets to his name in nine matches at an economy of 6.55. Patrick Kruger has moved to the fifth position from fourth and has picked 10 wickets in eight games at an average of 16.3.

Nqabayomzi Peter has jumped to 11th place and has picked seven wickets in three games at an average of 5.42.

