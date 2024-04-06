CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs Dolphins (Updated) ft. Sibonelo Makhanya and Beyers Swanepoel

A total of three matches were played in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, April 5. Rocks faced Tuskers in the 33rd match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Tuskers were bundled out for 94 runs. Rocks chased down the target of 95 runs in 15.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

In the 34th match, the Titans won the toss and elected to bat against the Warriors. They made 168 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Sibonelo Makhanya scored 60 runs off 48 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Beyers Swanepoel was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors and took five wickets for 39 runs. Warriors managed to make 156 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 12 runs.

Lions elected to bowl after winning the toss against the Dolphins in the 35th match. The match was reduced to nine overs due to rain. Lions chased down the target of 99 runs in 8.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ryan Rickelton was the most successful batter and scored 53 runs off 23 deliveries.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann 8 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 35 12 2 Ryan Rickelton 8 8 1 273 75 39 200 136.5 - 2 23 10 3 Rivaldo Moonsamy 8 8 - 271 88 33.88 199 136.18 - 1 27 10 4 Reeza Hendricks 9 9 2 257 90 36.71 184 139.67 - 3 19 12 5 Bryce Parsons 8 7 2 248 102 49.6 175 141.71 1 1 20 12 6 Matthew Breetzke 9 9 2 241 62 34.43 197 122.34 - 2 20 9 7 Jiveshan Pillay 9 9 - 237 50 26.33 182 130.22 - 1 20 10 8 Edward Moore 6 6 - 201 101 33.5 154 130.52 1 1 21 5 9 Jordan Hermann 9 8 2 200 40 33.33 168 119.05 - - 17 4 10 Sibonelo Makhanya 8 8 - 198 60 24.75 163 121.47 - 2 14 4

Rubin Hermann is still at the top of this list and has scored 327 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 163.50. He is one of the three batters who have scored a century this season.

Ryan Rickelton is still the second-highest run-scorer this season and has made 273 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.

Rivaldo Moonsamy has jumped to third place from fifth and has made 271 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.18.

Reeza Hendricks has slipped to fourth place from third and has 257 runs to his name in nine matches.

Bryce Parsons has moved to fifth place from fourth and has scored 248 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 141.71.

Sibonelo Makhanya has jumped to 10th place and is just two runs short of making 200 runs this season.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Beyers Swanepoel 8 8 180 30 - 215 15 5/39 14.33 7.17 12 1 1 2 Siya Simetu 9 9 210 35 - 183 14 3/20 13.07 5.23 15 - - 3 Migael Pretorius 8 7 126 21 - 149 12 4/14 12.42 7.1 10.5 1 - 4 Bjorn Fortuin 9 9 204 34 1 202 11 2/14 18.36 5.94 18.55 - - 5 Kyle Simmonds 9 9 198 33 - 218 10 2/18 21.8 6.61 19.8 - - 6 Patrick Kruger 9 9 92 22.4 - 188 10 3/20 18.8 8.29 13.6 - - 7 Mbulelo Budaza 5 5 108 18 - 158 10 3/27 15.8 8.78 10.8 - - 8 Tabraiz Shamsi 8 7 126 21 - 162 9 4/23 18 7.71 14 1 - 9 Keith Dudgeon 7 7 144 24 1 160 8 4/5 20 6.67 18 1 - 10 Lutho Sipamla 7 7 123 20.3 1 145 8 3/14 18.13 7.07 15.38 - -

Beyers Swanepoel has jumped to the first position from sixth and has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.33.

Siya Simetu has moved to second place and has taken 14 wickets in nine games at an economy of 5.23.

Migael Pretorius has slipped to third position from second and has 12 wickets to his name in seven innings at a strike rate of 10.50.

Bjorn Fortuin has moved to fourth place from third and has picked 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.36.

Kyle Simmonds has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has 10 wickets to his name in nine games at a strike rate of 19.80.

