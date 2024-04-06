CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs Dolphins (Updated) ft. Sibonelo Makhanya and Beyers Swanepoel

A total of three matches were played in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, April 5. Rocks faced Tuskers in the 33rd match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Tuskers were bundled out for 94 runs. Rocks chased down the target of 95 runs in 15.3 overs with four wickets in hand.
In the 34th match, the Titans won the toss and elected to bat against the Warriors. They made 168 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Sibonelo Makhanya scored 60 runs off 48 deliveries and was the highest scorer.
Beyers Swanepoel was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors and took five wickets for 39 runs. Warriors managed to make 156 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 12 runs.
Lions elected to bowl after winning the toss against the Dolphins in the 35th match. The match was reduced to nine overs due to rain. Lions chased down the target of 99 runs in 8.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ryan Rickelton was the most successful batter and scored 53 runs off 23 deliveries.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List
Rubin Hermann is still at the top of this list and has scored 327 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 163.50. He is one of the three batters who have scored a century this season.
Ryan Rickelton is still the second-highest run-scorer this season and has made 273 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.
Rivaldo Moonsamy has jumped to third place from fifth and has made 271 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.18.
Reeza Hendricks has slipped to fourth place from third and has 257 runs to his name in nine matches.
Bryce Parsons has moved to fifth place from fourth and has scored 248 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 141.71.
Sibonelo Makhanya has jumped to 10th place and is just two runs short of making 200 runs this season.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List
Beyers Swanepoel has jumped to the first position from sixth and has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.33.
Siya Simetu has moved to second place and has taken 14 wickets in nine games at an economy of 5.23.
Migael Pretorius has slipped to third position from second and has 12 wickets to his name in seven innings at a strike rate of 10.50.
Bjorn Fortuin has moved to fourth place from third and has picked 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.36.
Kyle Simmonds has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has 10 wickets to his name in nine games at a strike rate of 19.80.
