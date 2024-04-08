CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West vs Dolphins (Updated) ft. Cameron Delport and Ruan de Swardt

Three games were played in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, April 7. KwaZulu-Natal Inland faced the Titans in the 36th game at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg and elected to bowl after winning the toss.

The Titans scored 165-6 in 20 overs. Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 58 off 43 and was the highest-scorer. Kurtlyn Mannikam was the pick of the Inland bowlers, taking three wickets for 28 runs.

KwaZulu-Natal reached their target in 17.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. Cameron Delport remained unbeaten on 83 off 49.

Western Province took on Rocks in the 37th game of the tournament and elected to bat. They scored 86-1 in 9.2 overs before the game got abandoned due to rain.

In the 38th game, North West elected to bowl against Dolphins after winning the toss. Dolphins scored 173-8. Marques Ackerman scored 72 off 46. Migael Pretorius and Ruan de Swardt took three wickets each for North West.

In response,North West could make only 154-9. Raynard van Tonder was the highest scorer with 37 off 34. Okuhle Cele was the pick of the Dolphins bowlers with three wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 9 8 1 341 102 48.71 211 161.61 1 2 35 13 2 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 9 9 2 326 75 46.57 223 146.18 - 3 27 14 3 B Parsons (DOLPH) 9 8 2 284 102* 47.33 188 151.06 1 1 25 14 4 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 9 9 - 278 88 30.88 209 133.01 - 1 28 10 5 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 10 10 2 275 90 34.37 193 142.48 - 3 20 13 6 MP Breetzke (WAR) 9 9 2 241 62* 34.42 196 122.95 - 2 20 9 7 J Pillay (WAR) 9 9 - 237 50 26.33 182 130.21 - 1 20 10 8 BS Makhanya (TITNS) 9 9 - 226 60 25.11 177 127.68 - 2 19 4 9 R van Tonder (NWEST) 9 8 1 214 48 30.57 181 118.23 - - 10 8 10 EM Moore (WPR) 7 7 - 203 101 29 163 124.53 1 1 21 5

Rubin Hermann is the leading run-scorer in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 with 341 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 161.61.

Ryan Rickelton is second with 326 runs in nine games at an average of 46.57. Bryce Parsons has jumped to third from fifth with 284 runs in nine games at an average of 47.33.

Rivaldo Moonsamy has moved to fourth from third with 278 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 133.01. Reeza Hendricks has slipped to fifth from fourth, with 275 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 142.49.

Cameron Delport, the highest scorer on Sunday, has made 156 runs in eight games.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Pretorius (NWEST) 9 8 150 25 - 184 15 4/14 12.26 7.36 10 1 - 2 B Swanepoel (WAR) 8 8 180 30 - 215 15 5/39 14.33 7.16 12 1 1 3 S Simetu (WAR) 9 9 210 35 - 183 14 3/20 13.07 5.22 15 - - 4 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 10 10 216 36 1 221 12 2/14 18.41 6.13 18 - - 5 M Budaza (KZNIN) 6 6 126 21 - 176 11 3/27 16 8.38 11.45 - - 6 O Cele (DOLPH) 9 9 156 26 - 207 11 3/28 18.81 7.96 14.18 - - 7 KI Simmonds (WPR) 10 9 204 34 - 223 11 2/16 20.27 6.55 18.54 - - 8 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 10 10 195 32.3 - 251 11 2/25 22.81 7.72 17.72 - - 9 Codi Yusuf (LIONS) 6 6 120 20 - 169 10 3/15 16.9 8.45 12 - - 10 PE Kruger (WAR) 9 9 136 22.4 - 188 10 3/20 18.8 8.29 13.6 - -

Migael Pretorius has jumped to first place from third in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 wicket standings with 15 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.26.

Beyers Swanepoel has moved to second with 15 wickets in eight games at an economy of 7.16. Siya Simetu has slipped to third from second, with 14 wickets in nine games at a strike rate of 15.

Bjorn Fortuin remains fourth with 12 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 6.13. Mbulelo Budaza has jumped to fifth from seventh with 11 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 11.45.

Ruan de Swardt, the most successful bowler on Sunday, has seven wickets in four innings.

