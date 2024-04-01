CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West vs Titans (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Siya Simetu

The 29th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge saw the Dolphins beat the Kwazulu-Natal Tuskers at Senwes Park Stadium by a 19-run margin. Meanwhile, the 30th match of the tournament between the Titans and North West ended in a no result.

After being put to the test first, the Dolphins got off to a horrid start, losing both of their openers cheaply. Marques Ackerman and skipper Andile Phehlukwayo scored the most for the Dolphins, scoring 54 and 30 each with an SR of 150 and 136, respectively. Apart from them, Preston Subrayen put up some substantial runs for the Dolphins, scoring 28 off just 15 deliveries.

In the end, the Dolphins managed to score 151/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the Tuskers fell well short of the target as they could only manage to score 132/5 runs in 20 overs. Tristan Luus ended his spell with 2/30 for the Dolphins.

Shifting our focus to the 30th encounter of the tournament between the Titans and North West. Batting first, the Titans scored 139/4 in 17.1 overs before rain played spoilsport, and the game was announced as a no-result.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

CSA T20 Challenge Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 8 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 - 35 12 2 B Parsons (DOLPH) 8 7 2 248 102* 49.6 175 141.71 1 1 1 20 12 3 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 7 7 - 237 88 33.85 185 128.1 - 1 - 23 8 4 J Pillay (WAR) 8 8 - 228 50 28.5 172 132.55 - 1 - 18 10 5 MP Breetzke (WAR) 8 8 2 216 62* 36 179 120.67 - 2 - 19 7 6 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 7 7 1 200 75 33.33 154 129.87 - 1 - 18 6 7 EM Moore (WPR) 5 5 - 193 101 38.6 149 129.53 1 1 - 20 5 8 R van Tonder (NWEST) 8 7 1 177 48 29.5 147 120.4 - - - 8 8 9 FD Adams (BOL) 7 7 1 175 50* 29.16 145 120.68 - 1 - 11 9 10 J Hermann (WAR) 8 7 2 168 40 33.6 143 117.48 - - - 13 4

Leading the charge is Rubin Hermann, who has amassed an impressive 327 runs across seven innings. With a decent average of 54.5 runs and a blistering strike rate of 163.5, Hermann continues to top the most runs list.

Hot on Lazama’s heels is Bryce Parsons, occupying the second spot with 248 runs to his name. Rounding out the top three is Rivaldo Moonsamy, who has accumulated 237 runs with a highest score of 88 and a healthy average of 33.85.

Notably, Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Bretzke have etched their names in the top five, contributing 228 and 216 runs, respectively. Ryan Rickleton occupies the sixth position, amassing 200 runs at an average of 33.33.

Edward Moore and Raynard van Tonder have also made their mark, scoring 193 runs and 177 occupying the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Ferisco Adams and Jordan Hermann round out the top 10 with 106 and 101 runs, respectively.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Simetu (WAR) 8 8 186 31 - 165 14 3/20 11.78 5.32 13.28 - - 2 M Pretorius (NWEST) 8 7 126 21 - 149 12 4/14 12.41 7.09 10.5 1 - 3 KI Simmonds (WPR) 8 8 180 30 - 189 11 2/16 17.18 6.3 16.36 - - 4 PE Kruger (WAR) 8 8 124 20.4 - 163 10 3/20 16.3 7.88 12.4 - - 5 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 8 8 180 30 1 172 10 2/14 17.2 5.73 18 - - 6 B Swanepoel (WAR) 7 7 156 26 - 176 10 4/16 17.6 6.76 15.6 1 - 7 T Shamsi (TITNS) 7 6 114 19 - 149 9 4/23 16.55 7.84 12.66 1 - 8 O Cele (DOLPH) 7 7 126 21 - 166 8 2/21 20.75 7.9 15.75 - - 9 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 8 8 159 26.3 - 197 8 2/25 24.62 7.43 19.87 - - 10 M Jansen (WAR) 3 3 70 11.4 - 82 7 4/19 11.71 7.02 10 1 -

Siya Simetu is atop the most wickets chart and has claimed an impressive 14 scalps at a remarkable average of 11.78. Closely trailing Simetu is Migael Pretorius, who occupies the second spot with 12 wickets to his name.

Kyle Simmonds has etched his name in third place, having taken 11 wickets at an impressive average of 17.18. Patrick Kruger occupies the fourth spot with 10 wickets too, while Bjorn Fortuin has also claimed an equal number of scalps and sees himself in the fifth spot.

Beyers Swanepoel (10), Tabraiz Shamsi (9), Ohuhle Cele (8), Ottniel Baartman (8) and Marco Jansen (7) round off the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots respectively.

