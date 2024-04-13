CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West vs Western Province (Updated) ft. Matthew Breetzke and Gideon Peters

A total of three matches were played in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, April 12. The Warriors defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the 40th match by 31 runs after posting a total of 174 runs for the loss of five wickets. Matthew Breetzke was the highest scorer and scored 72 runs off 41 deliveries.

Titans chased down the target of 123 runs in the 41st game against Boland in 13 overs with six wickets in hand. Sibonelo Makhanya played a quickfire knock of 50 runs off 25 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

North West won the 42nd match against Western Province by 11 runs. They had scored 155 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after losing the toss. Western Province could make only 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Gideon Peters was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann 10 9 1 371 102 46.38 238 155.88 1 2 37 13 2 Ryan Rickelton 9 9 2 326 75 46.57 223 146.19 - 3 27 14 3 Matthew Breetzke 10 10 2 313 72 39.12 237 132.07 - 3 21 16 4 Bryce Parsons 10 9 2 305 102 43.57 209 145.93 1 1 26 14 5 Sibonelo Makhanya 11 11 1 293 60 29.3 216 135.65 - 3 25 8 6 Rivaldo Moonsamy 11 11 - 286 88 26 218 131.19 - 1 29 10 7 Reeza Hendricks 10 10 2 275 90 34.38 193 142.49 - 3 18 13 8 Jiveshan Pillay 10 10 - 258 50 25.8 209 123.44 - 1 22 11 9 Raynard van Tonder 10 9 2 253 48 36.14 210 120.48 - - 11 8 10 Edward Moore 8 8 - 251 101 31.38 203 123.65 1 1 25 6

Rubin Hermann is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 371 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.38.

Ryan Rickelton is still in second place and has amassed a total of 326 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 146.19.

Matthew Breetzke has jumped to the third position from seventh and has 313 runs to his name in 10 matches at an average of 39.13.

Bryce Parsons has jumped to fourth place from sixth and has scored 305 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.93.

Sibonelo Makhanya has moved to fifth place from fourth. He has scored 293 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 135.65.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Beyers Swanepoel 9 9 204 34 - 249 17 5/39 14.65 7.32 12 1 1 2 Migael Pretorius 9 9 150 25 - 184 15 4/14 12.27 7.36 10 1 - 3 Siya Simetu 10 10 234 39 - 212 14 3/20 15.14 5.44 16.71 - - 4 Kyle Simmonds 11 11 228 38 - 245 13 2/16 18.85 6.45 17.59 - - 5 Bjorn Fortuin 10 10 216 36 1 221 12 2/14 18.42 6.14 18 - - 6 David Wiese 4 4 78 13 1 82 12 5/29 6.83 6.31 6.5 1 1 7 Ottniel Baartman 11 11 213 35.3 - 269 12 2/25 22.42 7.62 17.75 - - 8 Mbulelo Budaza 7 7 150 25 - 202 12 3/27 16.83 8.08 12.5 - - 9 Prenelan Subrayen 10 10 192 32 - 212 11 2/17 19.27 6.63 17.45 - - 10 Patrick Kruger 10 10 154 25.4 - 202 11 3/20 18.36 7.95 14 - -

Beyers Swanepoel is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.65.

Migael Pretorius is still in second place and has taken 15 wickets in nine matches, including a four-wicket haul.

Siya Simetu has maintained his place in third position and has taken 14 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 15.14.

Kyle Simmonds has jumped to fourth place. He has amassed 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 18.85.

Bjorn Fortuin has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has picked 12 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 18.42.

