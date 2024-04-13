CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West vs Western Province (Updated) ft. Matthew Breetzke and Gideon Peters

A total of three matches were played in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, April 12. The Warriors defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the 40th match by 31 runs after posting a total of 174 runs for the loss of five wickets. Matthew Breetzke was the highest scorer and scored 72 runs off 41 deliveries.
Titans chased down the target of 123 runs in the 41st game against Boland in 13 overs with six wickets in hand. Sibonelo Makhanya played a quickfire knock of 50 runs off 25 deliveries and remained unbeaten.
North West won the 42nd match against Western Province by 11 runs. They had scored 155 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after losing the toss. Western Province could make only 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Gideon Peters was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 23 runs in four overs.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List
Rubin Hermann is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 371 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.38.
Ryan Rickelton is still in second place and has amassed a total of 326 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 146.19.
Matthew Breetzke has jumped to the third position from seventh and has 313 runs to his name in 10 matches at an average of 39.13.
Bryce Parsons has jumped to fourth place from sixth and has scored 305 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.93.
Sibonelo Makhanya has moved to fifth place from fourth. He has scored 293 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 135.65.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List
Beyers Swanepoel is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.65.
Migael Pretorius is still in second place and has taken 15 wickets in nine matches, including a four-wicket haul.
Siya Simetu has maintained his place in third position and has taken 14 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 15.14.
Kyle Simmonds has jumped to fourth place. He has amassed 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 18.85.
Bjorn Fortuin has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has picked 12 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 18.42.
