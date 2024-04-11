CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Dolphins (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Beyers Swanepoel

The 39th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge saw the Dolphins take on the Titans at the Kingsmead Stadium, with the former winning the game by three runs via the DLS method.

After being put to bat first, the Dolphins got off to a decent start. Khaya Zondo(21), Jason Smith (28), and Bradley Porteous (21) played vital knocks for the Dolphins.

Apart from trio, Eathan Bosch put up some substantial runs for the Dolphins, scoring 14 off eight deliveries. In the end, the Dolphins managed to score 127/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Titans fell short of the revised DLS target of 104 in 16 overs as they could only manage to score 100/6 in 16 overs.

JJ Smuts and Prenelan Subrayen took two wickets each for the Dolphins.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 9 8 1 341 102 48.71 211 161.61 1 2 35 13 2 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 9 9 2 326 75 46.57 223 146.18 - 3 27 14 3 B Parsons (DOLPH) 9 8 2 284 102* 47.33 188 151.06 1 1 25 14 4 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 10 10 - 278 88 27.8 209 133.01 - 1 28 10 5 RR Hendricks (LIONS) 10 10 2 275 90 34.37 193 142.48 - 3 20 13 6 BS Makhanya (TITNS) 10 10 - 243 60 24.3 191 127.23 - 2 21 4 7 MP Breetzke (WAR) 9 9 2 241 62* 34.42 196 122.95 - 2 20 9 8 J Pillay (WAR) 9 9 - 237 50 26.33 182 130.21 - 1 20 10 9 R van Tonder (NWEST) 9 8 1 214 48 30.57 181 118.23 - - 10 8 10 EM Moore (WPR) 7 7 - 203 101 29 163 124.53 1 1 21 5

Leading the charge is Rubin Hermann, who has amassed an impressive 341 runs across eight innings. With a decent average of 48.71 runs and a blistering strike rate of 161.61, Hermann continues to top the run-scoring list.

Hot on Hermann’s heels is Ryan Rickleton, occupying the second spot with 326 runs to his name.

Rounding out the top three is Bryce Parsons, who has accumulated 284 runs with a highest score of 102 and a healthy average of 47.33.

Notably, Rivaldo Moonswamy and Reeza Hendricks have etched their names in the top five, contributing 278 and 275 runs, respectively.

Sibonelo Makhanya occupies the sixth position, amassing 243 runs at an average of 24.30.

Matthew Breetzke and Jiveshan Pillay have also made their mark, scoring 241 runs and 237 runs occupying the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Raynard van Tonder and Edward Moore round out the top ten with 214 and 204 runs, respectively.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 B Swanepoel (WAR) 8 8 180 30 - 215 15 5/39 14.33 7.16 12 1 1 2 M Pretorius (NWEST) 9 8 150 25 - 184 1/14 4/14 12.26 7.36 10 1 - 3 S Simetu (WAR) 9 9 210 35 - 183 14 3/20 13.07 5.22 15 - - 4 BC Fortuin (LIONS) 10 10 216 36 1 221 12 2/14 18.41 6.13 18 - - 5 O Cele (DOLPH) 10 10 180 30 - 245 12 2/21 20.42 8.17 15 - - 6 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 11 11 207 34.3 - 254 11 2/25 23.09 7.36 18.82 - - 7 M Budaza (KZNIN) 6 6 126 21 - 176 11 3/27 16 8.38 11.45 - - 8 KI Simmonds (WPR) 10 9 204 34 - 223 11 2/16 20.27 6.55 18.54 - - 9 P Subrayen (DOLPH) 10 10 186 31 - 207 10 2/17 20.7 6.68 18.6 - - 10 D Wiese (TITNS) 3 3 60 10 - 73 10 5/29 7.3 7.3 6 1 1

Beyers Swanepoel is atop the most wickets chart and has claimed an impressive 15 scalps at a remarkable average of 14.33.

Closely trailing Swanepoel is Migael Pretorius, who occupies the second spot with 15 wickets to his name.

Siya Simetu has etched his name in third place, having taken 14 wickets at an impressive average of 13.07.

Bjorn Fortuin occupies the fourth spot with 12 wickets, while Okuhle Cele has also claimed an equal number of scalps and sees himself in the fifth spot.

Ottniel Baartman (11), Mbulelo Budaza (11), Kyle Simmonds (10), Prenelan Subrayan (10), and David Wiese (10) round off the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!