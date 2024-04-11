CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Dolphins (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Beyers Swanepoel

The 39th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge saw the Dolphins take on the Titans at the Kingsmead Stadium, with the former winning the game by three runs via the DLS method.
After being put to bat first, the Dolphins got off to a decent start. Khaya Zondo(21), Jason Smith (28), and Bradley Porteous (21) played vital knocks for the Dolphins.
Apart from trio, Eathan Bosch put up some substantial runs for the Dolphins, scoring 14 off eight deliveries. In the end, the Dolphins managed to score 127/6 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Titans fell short of the revised DLS target of 104 in 16 overs as they could only manage to score 100/6 in 16 overs.
JJ Smuts and Prenelan Subrayen took two wickets each for the Dolphins.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List
Leading the charge is Rubin Hermann, who has amassed an impressive 341 runs across eight innings. With a decent average of 48.71 runs and a blistering strike rate of 161.61, Hermann continues to top the run-scoring list.
Hot on Hermann’s heels is Ryan Rickleton, occupying the second spot with 326 runs to his name.
Rounding out the top three is Bryce Parsons, who has accumulated 284 runs with a highest score of 102 and a healthy average of 47.33.
Notably, Rivaldo Moonswamy and Reeza Hendricks have etched their names in the top five, contributing 278 and 275 runs, respectively.
Sibonelo Makhanya occupies the sixth position, amassing 243 runs at an average of 24.30.
Matthew Breetzke and Jiveshan Pillay have also made their mark, scoring 241 runs and 237 runs occupying the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.
Raynard van Tonder and Edward Moore round out the top ten with 214 and 204 runs, respectively.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List
Beyers Swanepoel is atop the most wickets chart and has claimed an impressive 15 scalps at a remarkable average of 14.33.
Closely trailing Swanepoel is Migael Pretorius, who occupies the second spot with 15 wickets to his name.
Siya Simetu has etched his name in third place, having taken 14 wickets at an impressive average of 13.07.
Bjorn Fortuin occupies the fourth spot with 12 wickets, while Okuhle Cele has also claimed an equal number of scalps and sees himself in the fifth spot.
Ottniel Baartman (11), Mbulelo Budaza (11), Kyle Simmonds (10), Prenelan Subrayan (10), and David Wiese (10) round off the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.
