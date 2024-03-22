"CSK 20% worse off" - Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has stated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are already 20 percent worse off even before the 17th edition of the IPL kicks off as talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The shocking news which came in on Thursday, March 21, much to the surprise of the entire cricketing fraternity, has garnered mixed responses from both the fans and pundits of the game.

Expressing his opinion on Gaikwad being named as the new CSK captain just a day ahead of the 2024 IPL, Vaughan took to his official social media handle X and posted:

"No MS Dhoni as captain for the @ChennaiIPL!!!! Makes them around 20% worse off .. #IPL24."

It was widely expected that Dhoni might remain the CSK skipper for the upcoming season and a new captain might be announced by the franchise after the 2025 IPL mega auction. But the veteran keeper-batter has had other plans and surprised everyone with his decision.

A glitzy opening in store as Chepauk prepares for a grand ceremony to welcome the 2024 IPL

The much-awaited 2024 IPL season will begin on Friday, March 22, with a grand opening ceremony followed by a blockbuster clash between the hosts Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Men in Yellow settled the scores with the Mumbai Indians last season, winning their fifth IPL title last year defeating the Gujarat Titans at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in a rain-marred final.

This season certainly promises to be bigger and better with several new domestic and overseas signings ready to make an impact in the league.

Can CSK successfully defend their title under Ruturaj Gaikwad and give MS Dhoni a memorable farewell? Well, only time can come up with an answer for this.