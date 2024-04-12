CSK fan splurges ₹64,000 to watch MS Dhoni live, yet to pay daughter's school fees

Cricket is a religion in India and a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan proved it by paying ₹64,000 to watch MS Dhoni live but is yet to pay for his daughter's school fees.

With Dhoni rumored to retire at the end of the season, the fan ensured he didn't miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Dhoni playing on the field, a moment to savor for his lifetime. He further added that his three daughters were ecstatic to witness a glimpse of the former CSK and India captain.

Speaking to Sportswalk Chennai channel, the man said (via News18):

“I didn’t get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of Rs. 64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once."

However, the fan didn't mention if he doesn't have money, adding he will do it later.

To the delight of the fans, Dhoni came out to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja but scored only one run off three deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK beat KKR by 7 wickets in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last IPL game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.

Asked to bat first, KKR managed to post 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer top scored with 34 runs off 32 balls, including three boundaries. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 27 (20) and 24 (18), respectively. The other batters failed to deliver with the bat.

Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the CSK bowlers, returning with three wickets apiece, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets.

In response, the defending champions Super Kings achieved the target with 14 balls to spare. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 67 off 58 in an innings laced with nine boundaries. Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 28 (18) and 25 (19), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets for KKR, while Sunil Narine scalped one.

CSK have managed three wins in five games this season. They will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Sunday (April 14).