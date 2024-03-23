CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana lands in Chennai for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Matheesha Pathirana has landed in Chennai and is fully fit to take part in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Amila Kalugalage, Pathirana's Athlete Relationship Manager took to X on Saturday, March 23 to confirm the youngster's availability for the 2024 season that kicked off on Friday, March 22 with a win for CSK over RCB.

The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on March 6, which forced him to leave the field after bowling 3.4 overs, in which he picked up two wickets.

Pathirana, who had a Grade 1 hamstring tear, was expected to miss the first few matches of the season because of his injury.

However, much to the delight of the CSK fans, who are already in a joyous mood after the defending champions began IPL 2024 on a winning note, the young Sri Lankan pacer is all set to don the famous yellow jersey again soon.

Matheesha Pathirana had a memorable 2023 IPL for CSK

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started IPL 2024 with a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 22.

Matheesha Pathirana was pivotal in Chennai's triumph last year, having picked up 19 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.01. He was sensational at the death overs in the 2023 IPL, tormenting the batters with his pace variations and toe-crushing yorkers.

With new recruit Mustifizur Rahman having already impressed everyone with his memorable debut performance for CSK on Friday evening, Pathirana's arrival would further strengthen the pace battery of the Super Kings who are looking to become the first team to clinch six IPL crowns.

Next up, Ruturaj Gaikwad's men will be facing the IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at home on Tuesday, March 26.