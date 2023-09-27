"Daamad jaisa hai humara"- Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence of fan wars with Virat Kohli

Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his relationship with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a recent post on X, formerly called Twitter. Khan said that Kohli is like a son-in-law for him.

Over the last few days, there has been an intense 'war' between fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli;s on X. The two fanbases have fired shots at the other by taking a jibe at their favourite celebrity. However, there's no bad blood between the two stars themselves.

A fan recently asked Shah Rukh Khan to comment on the fan wars with Virat Kohli. The 'Jawan' star responded:

"I love @imVkohli he is like my own, and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara (Brother is like a brother-in-law)!!!"

It's pertinent to note that Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has worked in multiple films with Shah Rukh Khan, including her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan interacted at Eden Gardens during the IPL 2023 season

IPL returned to the home-and-away format this year. During Kolkata Knight Riders' home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan came to watch the game. After the game, Khan went downstairs and interacted with players of both teams.

He taught the dance step of his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' to Kohli. Earlier in the year, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Kohli was spotted performing the dance move on the field while standing near the boundary line.

"They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!" Shah Rukh Khan commented on the dance video.

Although the fan wars have been intense on social media, it's evident that Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan seem to enjoy a cordial relationship.