"DC determined to win the wooden spoon this year"- Fans troll Delhi Capitals for terrible batting collapse against GT

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had yet another disappointing batting performance in the IPL 2023 season, this time against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahemedabad on Tuesday. Despite some recovery towards the backend of their innings, the Capitals were able to post just 130/8 in their 20 overs.
Mohammed Shami was absolutely lethal with the new ball, returning figures of 4/11. However, the DC batters didn't help their cause as they played some loose shots rather than seeing out the phase where the ball moved a lot. Captain David Warner getting run out on a no-ball seemed to deflate the team from which they couldn't really recover.
Fans on Twitter trolled the Delhi Capitals for once again not having the right entry points in their batting order and for simply being blown away in the powerplay. Here are some of the reactions:
Aman Khan, Ripal Patel saved DC from embarrassment
The Delhi Capitals' batting line-up was not good enough against quality seam bowling from GT as they were 23/5 after the first five overs. Once again, it was Axar Patel who seemed the most comfortable batting in the testing conditions as he and Aman Khan tried to arrest the collapse.
The duo added a crucial 50 runs for the sixth wicket and that gave them some kind of a platform to work with. While Axar was dismissed for 27, Ripal Patel grabbed the opportunity with both hands and strung a partnership with Aman Khan. Aman brought up a well-made half-century and Ripal played an excellent cameo of 23 to take DC's total to 130/8.
GT have gotten off to a pretty tricky start, having lost three wickets inside the powerplay already. However, they would back skipper Hardik Pandya and the experienced David Miller to bail them out of the current situation.
