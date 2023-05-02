Create

"DC determined to win the wooden spoon this year"- Fans troll Delhi Capitals for terrible batting collapse against GT

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 02, 2023 22:06 IST
The DC batters just dodn
The DC batters just dodn't seem to have any answer to the quality of GT's bowlers initially (P.C.:iplt20.com)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had yet another disappointing batting performance in the IPL 2023 season, this time against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahemedabad on Tuesday. Despite some recovery towards the backend of their innings, the Capitals were able to post just 130/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami was absolutely lethal with the new ball, returning figures of 4/11. However, the DC batters didn't help their cause as they played some loose shots rather than seeing out the phase where the ball moved a lot. Captain David Warner getting run out on a no-ball seemed to deflate the team from which they couldn't really recover.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Delhi Capitals for once again not having the right entry points in their batting order and for simply being blown away in the powerplay. Here are some of the reactions:

Y'all wanted more batting time for Axar, DC got that message.
Delhi Capitals should seriously change their name.Please don't ruin the goated abbreviation DC, the legacy of which was neatly crafted by Deccan Chargers.
DC determined to win the wooden spoon this year.
Dehli Capitals, Thanks for that Last bench ShieldKeep it up boys🤌🤌
C in DC this season stands for comedy.One opening batter hits the half volley straight to the fielder at cover, the other is running for a non existent run. Ohh it turned out to be a no ball as well.
Rishabh pant on DC rn: #GTvsDC https://t.co/N5TFiiTz42
Raina on IPL Poll- Ye 16% log kaun h jo Axar ko upar nhi dekhna chahteOther commentators- DC ke support staff me baithe h😭😭
DC think tank are on notice period? Why the hell would you send your fragile af batting line-up to bat first against one of the best bowlers in the tournament?!
He is DC https://t.co/K5gGq8HMGD
Something is going wrong for Delhi Capitals this season. Just nothing. Warner was their only savior all this season, and now he departs run-out on a no-ball by Hardik Pandya. Come on. This can't be just bad luck? #GTvsDC #IPL2023 https://t.co/SxpbcYyBQR
Looks like Delhi Capitals are in a hurry to wrap up this game and return back to Delhi to prepare for the RCB match...#GTvsDC
Delhi Capitals tonight https://t.co/zqx8JLtvkN
Dai Delhi Capitals https://t.co/VsZD2RrAXR
Tell Delhi Capitals to make Axar Patel bat early and they will collapse instead of sending him up in the batting order.

Aman Khan, Ripal Patel saved DC from embarrassment

The Delhi Capitals' batting line-up was not good enough against quality seam bowling from GT as they were 23/5 after the first five overs. Once again, it was Axar Patel who seemed the most comfortable batting in the testing conditions as he and Aman Khan tried to arrest the collapse.

The duo added a crucial 50 runs for the sixth wicket and that gave them some kind of a platform to work with. While Axar was dismissed for 27, Ripal Patel grabbed the opportunity with both hands and strung a partnership with Aman Khan. Aman brought up a well-made half-century and Ripal played an excellent cameo of 23 to take DC's total to 130/8.

GT have gotten off to a pretty tricky start, having lost three wickets inside the powerplay already. However, they would back skipper Hardik Pandya and the experienced David Miller to bail them out of the current situation.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...