“Decision has been made, so we have to go with it” - Zaka Ashraf clarifies reports of rejecting hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023

Zaka Ashraf, who is likely to become the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has clarified reports that he had rejected the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023. While admitting that he was unhappy with the arrangement, he confirmed that PCB will go ahead with the same since the decision has already been made.

After months of uncertainty over the organization of the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah accepted the hybrid model proposed by Najam Sethi, who recently quit as PCB boss. As per the arrangement, matches were to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On Wednesday, June 21, there was a new twist in the saga when Ashraf was quoted as saying in media reports that he had ‘rejected’ the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023. Speaking at a press conference, he commented:

"In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country."

Ashraf, however, later issued a clarification to ESPNcricinfo and said:

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honor the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country."

Pakistan were scheduled to host Asia Cup 2023, but BCCI made it clear last year that India won’t travel to the neighboring country. Subsequently, Sethi proposed the hybrid model, which was later approved by the ACC.

“There are many pending issues” - Zaka Ashraf

While Ashraf is yet to officially take over as PCB chief, it is clear that he will replace Sethi after he and Supreme Court lawyer Mustafa Ramday were nominated by the country's prime minister to join the PCB's board of governors.

Speaking of the challenges that lie ahead, Ashraf admitted that the 2023 World Cup schedule is one of them. He commented:

“There are challenges lined up ahead for Pakistan, there are many pending issues, the Asia Cup is there, then the World Cup, the team’s preparations, a lot of issues. I do not want to speak against anyone because I have not (yet) taken over.

“Once I take over, will see what the scenario is. I always take media along, I do not hide anything. We have to work for the betterment of Pakistan, we have a clear conscious,” Ashraf was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

As per reports, Pakistan’s ‘demand’ to play World Cup matches at a neutral venue is likely to be rejected outright by both the BCCI and the ICC.

