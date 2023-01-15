Virat Kohli started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a hundred and has also ended it with another three-figure score in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The former Indian captain now has three ODI hundreds in four innings and is just three behind the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.
What was even more incredible to watch was the way Kohli accelerated after reaching his hundred. The 34-year-old ended up with a massive 166* (110), which is also his second-highest ODI score.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Virat Kohli show his vintage form with hundreds in a cluster. The great man now has three ODI hundreds and a Test hundred on January 15th, which is quite a ridiculous record to have.
Rough patch seems to be long gone for Virat Kohli
Not many believed that they will be able to see peak Kohli once again, as he hadn't scored an international hundred for almost three years. But the hundred in the Asia Cup 2022 changed everything for Kohli as he just hasn't looked back ever since in white-ball cricket.
Kohli ended the year 2022 with a fine hundred against Bangladesh and started 2023 with another one in Guwahati. But this one today has proved that he is showing shades of his vintage best, which is a huge plus for India in an ODI World Cup year.
With a crucial Test series against Australia too to come, Kohli couldn't have struck form at a better time.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
