Virat Kohli started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a hundred and has also ended it with another three-figure score in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The former Indian captain now has three ODI hundreds in four innings and is just three behind the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

What was even more incredible to watch was the way Kohli accelerated after reaching his hundred. The 34-year-old ended up with a massive 166* (110), which is also his second-highest ODI score.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Virat Kohli show his vintage form with hundreds in a cluster. The great man now has three ODI hundreds and a Test hundred on January 15th, which is quite a ridiculous record to have.

Here are some of the reactions:

Michael Wagener @Mykuhl Kohli went from 100 to 166 in 25 balls.



That's a strike rate of 264. Kohli went from 100 to 166 in 25 balls.That's a strike rate of 264.

Biswapati Sarkar @ChhotaThalaiva Ladies, if your man is smiling more than usual lately, it might not be love. Maybe Kohli wapas form mein aaya ho. Ladies, if your man is smiling more than usual lately, it might not be love. Maybe Kohli wapas form mein aaya ho.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Milestone of Virat Kohli today:



46th ODI Hundreds.

74th International Hundred.

Most Hundreds in 2023.

His 2nd highest score in ODIs.

10th ODI Hundred vs SL, first ever.

Highest ever score in Greenfield.

Most Sixes in an innings in his ODI career.

2nd Hundred in this series. Milestone of Virat Kohli today:46th ODI Hundreds.74th International Hundred.Most Hundreds in 2023.His 2nd highest score in ODIs.10th ODI Hundred vs SL, first ever.Highest ever score in Greenfield.Most Sixes in an innings in his ODI career.2nd Hundred in this series. https://t.co/mES2axrI9N

Pranzz @pranzzyy2k05 Kohli Kohli Kohli this is peak kohli, he is coming back Kohli Kohli Kohli this is peak kohli, he is coming back 🔥🔥 https://t.co/zLaleXXLOM

Pranzz @pranzzyy2k05 He had to comeback and he will definitely rise to the top and rule the world again Something's are destinedHe had to comeback and he will definitely rise to the top and rule the world again Something's are destined 🐐🐐 He had to comeback and he will definitely rise to the top and rule the world again 🔥🐐 https://t.co/ZRSAE6cFa1

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns King Kohli domination at Kerala, 166* runs from just 110 balls, Take a bow, GOAT. King Kohli domination at Kerala, 166* runs from just 110 balls, Take a bow, GOAT. https://t.co/hThD5fB6wn

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan and finishing with it too #consistency Virat Kohli Started the series withand finishing with it too Virat Kohli Started the series with 💯 and finishing with it too 👏 #consistency

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Business as usual for Virat Kohli Business as usual for Virat Kohli 💯 https://t.co/nGxhMUJTUA

Rough patch seems to be long gone for Virat Kohli

Not many believed that they will be able to see peak Kohli once again, as he hadn't scored an international hundred for almost three years. But the hundred in the Asia Cup 2022 changed everything for Kohli as he just hasn't looked back ever since in white-ball cricket.

Kohli ended the year 2022 with a fine hundred against Bangladesh and started 2023 with another one in Guwahati. But this one today has proved that he is showing shades of his vintage best, which is a huge plus for India in an ODI World Cup year.

With a crucial Test series against Australia too to come, Kohli couldn't have struck form at a better time.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

