The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh side beat England comfortably by six wickets in the first T20I on Thursday, March 9, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Courtesy of the win, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the defending world champions.
England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Jos Buttler (67 off 42 balls) led from the front with an enterprising half-century and helped reach 156/6 in 20 overs. His opening partner Philp Salt (38) also chipped in with a useful contribution.
In response, Rony Talukdar (21) and Litton Das (12) gave the home team a quick start. However, the English bowlers dismissed the duo in successive overs to reduce Bangladesh to 43/2 in 4.5 overs.
Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) hit a magnificent half-century and ensured that a good start did not go in vain. After his departure, Shakib Al Hasan (34*) and Afif Hossain (15*) played sensibly and took their side home to 158/4 in 18 overs.
Cricket fans took note of Bangladesh's victory against England in the first-ever bilateral T20I match between the two nations. They expressed their views through the Twitter platform.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"The way we approached the game was fantastic" - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after winning 1st T20I vs England
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the monumental victory and applauded the temperament of his teammates in crunch situations. He opened up that the management is looking to build the team with the T20 World Cup in West Indies next year in mind.
Shakib said:
"The way we approached the game was fantastic. When we were bowling the first 10 overs we were put under a pump but no one panicked and everyone know what they have to do. Except for my dropped catch, things went well in the first innings.
"In T20s, you don't have to think much, we have to carry a good environment in the dressing room and on the field. We are looking to start from here having an eye on the T20 World Cup in West Indies. If we play well, we can build a good team going into the tournament"
Both teams will square off in the second T20I on Sunday, March 12, in Dhaka.
Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.