The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh side beat England comfortably by six wickets in the first T20I on Thursday, March 9, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Courtesy of the win, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the defending world champions.

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Jos Buttler (67 off 42 balls) led from the front with an enterprising half-century and helped reach 156/6 in 20 overs. His opening partner Philp Salt (38) also chipped in with a useful contribution.

In response, Rony Talukdar (21) and Litton Das (12) gave the home team a quick start. However, the English bowlers dismissed the duo in successive overs to reduce Bangladesh to 43/2 in 4.5 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) hit a magnificent half-century and ensured that a good start did not go in vain. After his departure, Shakib Al Hasan (34*) and Afif Hossain (15*) played sensibly and took their side home to 158/4 in 18 overs.

Cricket fans took note of Bangladesh's victory against England in the first-ever bilateral T20I match between the two nations. They expressed their views through the Twitter platform.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bangladesh had eliminated England from World Cup 2015 today, and now defeated them in their first-ever bilateral T20I. Declare this as Nagin Day. Bangladesh had eliminated England from World Cup 2015 today, and now defeated them in their first-ever bilateral T20I. Declare this as Nagin Day.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns History: Bangladesh has beaten World Champions England in T20I.



A great day in Bangladesh cricket. History: Bangladesh has beaten World Champions England in T20I. A great day in Bangladesh cricket. https://t.co/OpHuofD2ef

Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 @saifahmed75



Restricted this dangerous England batting for 156 in this flat wicket. 30 runs in last 5 overs. What a quality death bowling by Bangladesh after a long time. Hasan Mahmud was exceptional at the death, then followed by Mustafizur and Taskin.Restricted this dangerous England batting for 156 in this flat wicket. #BANvENG 30 runs in last 5 overs. What a quality death bowling by Bangladesh after a long time. Hasan Mahmud was exceptional at the death, then followed by Mustafizur and Taskin. Restricted this dangerous England batting for 156 in this flat wicket. #BANvENG https://t.co/KiPQf3capI

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



#BANvENG Bangladesh have thumped England by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare! Granted, England are short on batsmen in this squad, but that was still an impressive performance by the Tigers. Bangladesh have thumped England by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare! Granted, England are short on batsmen in this squad, but that was still an impressive performance by the Tigers.#BANvENG

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Bangladesh have beaten world champions England by 6 wickets in the first T20I at Chattogram. #BANvENG Bangladesh have beaten world champions England by 6 wickets in the first T20I at Chattogram. #BANvENG

SJM🇧🇩  @SheikhM75834079



- 1st ever T20 Victory against World Champions England

-50th T20 Victory for Bangladesh

-A team full of youngsters and less experienced players have defeated the WC Champions easily!



#RiseOfTheTigers

#BANvENG BANGLADESH HAVE DONE IT- 1st ever T20 Victory against World Champions England-50th T20 Victory for Bangladesh-A team full of youngsters and less experienced players have defeated the WC Champions easily! BANGLADESH HAVE DONE IT🔥🔥🔥- 1st ever T20 Victory against World Champions England-50th T20 Victory for Bangladesh -A team full of youngsters and less experienced players have defeated the WC Champions easily!#RiseOfTheTigers#BANvENG https://t.co/jJBXRbNO2P

Michael Parker @Parksy17 England deserve to lose for dropping a 5, 6, 7 of Mo, Curran and Woakes against Bangladesh. Stinky that! #BANvsENG England deserve to lose for dropping a 5, 6, 7 of Mo, Curran and Woakes against Bangladesh. Stinky that! #BANvsENG

Athar Ali Khan @AtharAliKhan97 Bangladesh picks 4 wickets for 30 runs in the last 5 overs to restrict England for 156/6. Hasan Mahmud with 2/26 was excellent with the ball. #BANvENG Bangladesh picks 4 wickets for 30 runs in the last 5 overs to restrict England for 156/6. Hasan Mahmud with 2/26 was excellent with the ball. #BANvENG https://t.co/aCXpqJN0ks

Arifur Rahman @ArifurR42634431



Congratulations Bangladesh Bangladesh defeated England for the first time in the international T20 series.Congratulations Bangladesh Bangladesh defeated England for the first time in the international T20 series. Congratulations Bangladesh 💚 https://t.co/yC3oEGDh1P

Syed Sami 🏏  @SamisDaily Fantastic fightback from Bangladesh in the #BANvENG match! England manages to score 156-6 after 20 overs, but Hasan was simply outstanding in denting England's batting lineup. Bangladesh contained England to just one boundary in the last five overs and picked up several wickets. Fantastic fightback from Bangladesh in the #BANvENG match! England manages to score 156-6 after 20 overs, but Hasan was simply outstanding in denting England's batting lineup. Bangladesh contained England to just one boundary in the last five overs and picked up several wickets. https://t.co/7JmbURTjqx

Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer



They only played t20 1 time in t20 World Cup 2021.



#ENGvBAN Bangladesh is playing for against England for the 1st time in t20 format in bilateral series.They only played t20 1 time in t20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh is playing for against England for the 1st time in t20 format in bilateral series.They only played t20 1 time in t20 World Cup 2021.#ENGvBAN

বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 @iSoumikSaheb



Hopefully They Can Win One More At Dhaka And Win The Fantastic Scenes At Chattogram As Bangladesh Win Their 1st Ever T20I Vs England In First Ever Series Vs Them. Full House, Great Comeback After Initial Butler Assault. Haters Like @kartcric In Mud.Hopefully They Can Win One More At Dhaka And Win The #BANvENG Series Fantastic Scenes At Chattogram As Bangladesh Win Their 1st Ever T20I Vs England In First Ever Series Vs Them. Full House, Great Comeback After Initial Butler Assault. Haters Like @kartcric In Mud.Hopefully They Can Win One More At Dhaka And Win The #BANvENG Series

Rafin @Lampardsonn 🏼 #BANvsENG It's all over! Bangladesh win the first T20 of the series vs England with 2 overs and 6 wickets in hand. Outstanding stuff! It's all over! Bangladesh win the first T20 of the series vs England with 2 overs and 6 wickets in hand. Outstanding stuff!👏🏼 #BANvsENG

I am ʙᴍᴄ ꜱᴜᴍᴏɴ @NZcricketfans



Congratulations! Najmul Hossain Shanto scored third T20I half-century, Shakib Al Hasan superb all-round performance lead the Bangladesh for the first-time victory against England in T20I cricket at Chattogram.Congratulations! Najmul Hossain Shanto scored third T20I half-century, Shakib Al Hasan superb all-round performance lead the Bangladesh for the first-time victory against England in T20I cricket at Chattogram.Congratulations! 👏🇧🇩 https://t.co/4KVWRyWt7E

AaryanSRTFan @aaryanspam Today in 2015:



Saifuddin goes for hero, full and straight . The Bangladeshi tigers have knocked the england lions out of the World Cup!



Then Bangladesh reached the QF but the greatest English cricket comeback happened as they had a white ball revolution since then ! Today in 2015:Saifuddin goes for hero, full and straight . The Bangladeshi tigers have knocked the england lions out of the World Cup!Then Bangladesh reached the QF but the greatest English cricket comeback happened as they had a white ball revolution since then ! https://t.co/8skqJFuLrc

Rakibul Islam  @raakibul_

#BANvENG

#T20Cricket To be clear, this is only the second men’s T20I Bangladesh and England have played. The first was at the 2021 T20 World Cup. To be clear, this is only the second men’s T20I Bangladesh and England have played. The first was at the 2021 T20 World Cup.#BANvENG #T20Cricket

Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 @IfranAliBijoy20

#BANvENG #SAH75 #T20I Shakib Al Hasan was amazing with bat and ball today. Today he took 1 wicket for 26 runs with the ball. Scored 34 runs* from 24 balls with the bat which contributed to the team's victory. Result Bangladesh defeated England by 6 wickets. Well Done Captain. Shakib Al Hasan was amazing with bat and ball today. Today he took 1 wicket for 26 runs with the ball. Scored 34 runs* from 24 balls with the bat which contributed to the team's victory. Result Bangladesh defeated England by 6 wickets. Well Done Captain.#BANvENG #SAH75 #T20I https://t.co/1h0su4ELU6

Khalilur Rahman @Khalilur_77 Nazmul Hossain Shanto becoming the special batsman that everyone thought he would be.



#BANvsENG What a win by @BCBtigers against World Champion @englandcricket . Yes England was weaker side today. But Bangladesh are far behind in T20 cricket. CongratulationsNazmul Hossain Shanto becoming the special batsman that everyone thought he would be. What a win by @BCBtigers against World Champion @englandcricket. Yes England was weaker side today. But Bangladesh are far behind in T20 cricket. Congratulations ❤️ Nazmul Hossain Shanto becoming the special batsman that everyone thought he would be. 🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩#BANvsENG

🍎 @acharomattuba England lost against bangladesh England lost against bangladesh https://t.co/tErBru0DAA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Bangladesh beat England in first T20I match by 6 wickets and taken 1-0 lead in this series. Shanto anc Shakib are the stars of this win. Excellent performance by Bangladesh. Bangladesh beat England in first T20I match by 6 wickets and taken 1-0 lead in this series. Shanto anc Shakib are the stars of this win. Excellent performance by Bangladesh.

"The way we approached the game was fantastic" - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after winning 1st T20I vs England

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the monumental victory and applauded the temperament of his teammates in crunch situations. He opened up that the management is looking to build the team with the T20 World Cup in West Indies next year in mind.

Shakib said:

"The way we approached the game was fantastic. When we were bowling the first 10 overs we were put under a pump but no one panicked and everyone know what they have to do. Except for my dropped catch, things went well in the first innings.

"In T20s, you don't have to think much, we have to carry a good environment in the dressing room and on the field. We are looking to start from here having an eye on the T20 World Cup in West Indies. If we play well, we can build a good team going into the tournament"

Both teams will square off in the second T20I on Sunday, March 12, in Dhaka.

