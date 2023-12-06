Deepak Chahar's father hospitalized after suffering brain stroke, pacer likely to miss South Africa tour

Deepak Chahar's father, Lokendrasingh, was admitted to an Aligarh hospital reportedly due to a brain stroke and other problems on Saturday, December 2. Chahar rushed from Bengaluru, where he was playing the India-Australia T20I series.

The right-arm pacer, who recently made his comeback after a long injury layoff, is now likley to miss India's upcoming tour to South Africa.

Chahar told reporters from outside the Mithraj Hospital that he has informed Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and selectors that he wants to be beside his father till he recovers well.

"We got him to the hospital on time. Else, it could have been dangerous. His condition is better at the moment. People were asking, why I didn't play the final T20I against Australia. For me, my father is very important. He made me the player I am. I cannot leave him in this condition and couldn't go anywhere," he said.

"That's why I am staying with my father and once he is out of danger, I will start my journey to South Africa. I have talked to Rahul (Dravid) sir and the selectors. Right now, my father's condition is better," Chahar added.

Dainik Jagaran reported that Lokendrasingh suffered the brain stroke during a wedding in Aligarh. The family was initially considering shifting him to another hospital in Delhi but that wasn't possible.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr. Rajendra Varshney told the daily that Lokendrasingh's condition had worsened because he was a sugar and high blood pressure patient. But he also said that the former Air Force officer was out of danger.

Deepak Chahar was part of the ODI and T20I squads for South Africa

India and South Africa will compete in three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests in the Rainbow nation.

Chahar was part of the ODI and T20I squads.

The T20Is start on December 10 and will run till December 14. The ODIs will be played between Decemeber 17-21. The Tests will follow from December 26 till January 7.