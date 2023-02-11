Delhi Capitals name Jonathan Batty as head coach of WPL team

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced the coaching staff for their Women’s Premier League (WPL) team. Jonathan Batty has been appointed as head coach, while former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley have been named assistant coaches.

Biju George will be the fielding coach for DC in the upcoming WPL. Incidentally, George, who has been part of the India Women’s coaching staff, is also the fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) men's team.

The inaugural auction for the Women’s Premier League will be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. The T20 league will be played in the same city from March 4 to 26.

Speaking of DC’s appointments, Batty was the Oval Invincibles Women’s coach when they lifted The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022. He also has experience coaching the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Surrey Women’s team. Reacting to his appointment, Batty said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals as head coach for the inaugural WPL. It’s a huge honour to have been granted this opportunity by the management, and I can’t wait to work with the team.

"It’s an incredible time to be involved in Women’s cricket and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women’s professional sport globally.”

The 48-year-old former keeper-batter played 221 first-class matches and 209 List-A games, scoring 9685 and 2992 runs respectively.

“Excited for this new role with Delhi Capitals” - Hemlata Kala

Delhi Capitals women’s assistant coach Kala stated that she is excited about her new role. The 47-year-old, who played seven Tests, 78 ODIs, and one T20I, commented:

“I am grateful and excited for this new role with Delhi Capitals. I am looking forward to putting together our squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament, which I am confident will be a gamechanger for women’s cricket.”

Kala was the chief selector when India Women finished as runners-up in the ICC World Cup in 2017.

Keightley coached the England Women’s team that reached the 2022 ICC World Cup final. She has also worked with the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in the Women’s BBL. Speaking about her appointment as an assistant coach, Keightley said:

“I’m very excited to be involved with the Delhi Capitals and to be working with so many different players and staff from around the world. WPL is a game changer for women’s sports around the world, and we have the opportunity to showcase cricket to a new audience.”

Keightley, 51, played nine Tests, 82 ODIs, and one T20I for Australia from 1995 to 2005.

