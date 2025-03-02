Delhi Capitals troll RCB admin for deleting tweet after losing match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets on March 1 to become the first team to qualify for the WPL 2025 playoffs. After the match, DC took to X to troll their opponents RCB as the team's social media admin deleted an old tweet.

Before the contest between DC and RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the two teams competed in a match at the BCA Stadium on February 17. RCB won that match by eight wickets.

During that game, DC tweeted that they were manifesting for their team's win. However, RCB won that game, and the Bengaluru-based franchise quoted that tweet and replied 'Uno Reverse'.

After DC won the reverse fixture, RCB quickly deleted their 'Uno Reverse' tweet. However, Delhi Capitals admin captured a screenshot and gave RCB a reply with a 'Uno Reverse' card, captioning the post:

"Tweet deleted?"

You can see the tweet from DC here:

The tweet from DC has gone viral on X, gaining over 7,000 likes inside three hours. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru admin has not replied to the Capitals yet.

Can RCB join Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 playoffs?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had started their WPL 2025 campaign with two consecutive wins in the Vadodara leg of the tournament. The competition then shifted to Bengaluru, where RCB ended up losing four matches back-to-back despite having the home advantage.

RCB played their last home match of the season on March 1, where they lost against the Delhi Capitals. With this result, DC have confirmed a top-3 finish in the points table.

Meanwhile, RCB have dropped down to the fourth position. The defending champions still have two matches left. They need to win their remaining matches against UP Warriorz (March 8) and Mumbai Indians (March 11) by decent margins to make it to the next round.

