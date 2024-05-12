"Delhi Capitals will set a record for the most dropped catches" - Fans react to DC's sloppy fielding in IPL 2024 match vs RCB

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a forgettable day on the field in their IPL 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (May 12). Shai Hope and Axar Patel were among the fielders who could not take catches for the visitors.

Stand-in DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Delhi dismissed RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli in the powerplay itself, but then, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar turned the momentum in the home team's favor with an 88-run third-wicket partnership.

During that partnership, Rajat Patidar smacked a ball from Kuldeep Yadav towards the long-on region in the ninth over. Shai Hope was the fielder, and it looked like Patidar would lose his wicket, but the DC fielder could not complete the catch.

Before that, in the fifth over, Rajat got a top edge while playing a pull shot. Abishek Porel ran for the catch, but could not make it. DC skipper Axar Patel also dropped catches, with one of them being that of Will Jacks in the ninth over and then of Patidar in the 11th over.

Here are some of the top reactions to DC's sloppy fielding:

"Delhi Capitals' players doing their best to own the hashtag #DropCatches DC ain't Drop Catches fellas," another fan commented.

Can Delhi Capitals chase down the 188-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024?

After a sloppy start in the first half of the RCB innings, DC recovered well to stop the home team at 187/9 in 20 overs. In response, the Capitals have reached 81/4 in the ninth over. Axar Patel and Shai Hope have stabilized the innings after four early wickets.

It will be interesting to see if stand-in skipper Patel can win his first IPL match as captain. You can follow the live scorecard here.

