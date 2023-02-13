"Delhi finally wake up from their slumber" - Twitterati abuzz as Delhi Capitals sign Jemimah Rodrigues as their first-ever player at WPL 2023 Auction

Delhi Capitals signed star Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues as their first squad player at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2023 Auction) on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai.

The Delhi franchise did not make any purchases during the marquee player sets when other teams were bidding aggressively.

However, they upped their bidding game as soon as Jemimah's name came up during the auction. The Capitals acquired her services for a hefty paycheck of ₹2.20 crore after outbidding Mumbai Indians.

Soon after their first signing, the Delhi Capitals made successful bids for Meg Lanning (₹1.10 crore) and Shafali Verma (₹2 crore) to form a strong batting core in their squad.

Jemimah Rodrigues stole the show in India's opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan on Sunday. She anchored the chase perfectly with a magnificent 53* to help India seal the game in 19 overs.

An experienced batter in the T20I format, Jemimah has scored 1628 runs across 76 T20I matches at an average of 30.71, including 10 half-centuries. The 22-year-old has also proved to be successful in franchise cricket in Australia and England.

Delhi Capitals fans were excited to welcome Jemimah Rodrigues to their team and expressed their delight at the signing on Twitter.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

iNaveenVijayakumar @iNaveen2542k .

#WomensIPL #JemimahRodrigues #captialsuniverse Mid reactions on seeing @JemiRodrigues got sold to Delhi captials, i really wanna see jemi playing with tahlia mcgrath in Up warriors. Anyway for you Jemi, im in with the Captials universe Mid reactions on seeing @JemiRodrigues got sold to Delhi captials, i really wanna see jemi playing with tahlia mcgrath in Up warriors. Anyway for you Jemi, im in with the Captials universe ❤️.#WomensIPL #JemimahRodrigues #captialsuniverse

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Delhi Capitals fans, is your dream team shaping up well? 🤩



#WPLAuction | #CricketTwitter | #WomensIPL India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues attracts a bid of INR 2.2 Crore from Delhi Capitals.Delhi Capitals fans, is your dream team shaping up well? 🤩 India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues attracts a bid of INR 2.2 Crore from Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals fans, is your dream team shaping up well? 🤩#WPLAuction | #CricketTwitter | #WomensIPL https://t.co/7NuhS2dwK9

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jemimah Rodrigues.

Meg Lanning.

Shafali Verma.



- Delhi Capitals got 3 fantastic players in no time! Jemimah Rodrigues.Meg Lanning.Shafali Verma.- Delhi Capitals got 3 fantastic players in no time!

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals JEMIMAH RODRIGUES WILL DON THE DC BLUE JEMIMAH RODRIGUES WILL DON THE DC BLUE 💙

Vinayakk @vinayakkm

Shafali Verma

Meg Lanning

Radha Yadav

Shikha Pandey



Delhi Capitals looking solid.



#WPL2023 #WPLAuction Jemimah RodriguesShafali VermaMeg LanningRadha YadavShikha PandeyDelhi Capitals looking solid. Jemimah RodriguesShafali VermaMeg Lanning Radha YadavShikha PandeyDelhi Capitals looking solid. #WPL2023 #WPLAuction

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh ODI & T20 WC winning captain Meg Lanning.

U-19 WC winning captain Shafali Varma.

Jemimah Rodrigues India's No.3



All play for Delhi Capitals - These are great buy by Delhi!! ODI & T20 WC winning captain Meg Lanning.U-19 WC winning captain Shafali Varma.Jemimah Rodrigues India's No.3All play for Delhi Capitals - These are great buy by Delhi!!

Hustler @KrAk0451

Jemimah Rodrigues To Delhi Capitals!



You Know That Is Not Scripted!

Am Just A Story Teller, Sorry For Spoilers But I Guess You Love It Too.



#WPL #DelhiCapitals #MumbaiIndians twitter.com/KrAk0451/statu… Hustler @KrAk0451 ️

Delhi Capitals Highly Interested In Jemimah Rodrigues.. I Guess It Will Be A Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Bid, A Tight One



#WPL #DelhiCapitals #MumbaiIndians Delhi Capitals Highly Interested In Jemimah Rodrigues.. I Guess It Will Be A Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Bid, A Tight One 🔔✅️Delhi Capitals Highly Interested In Jemimah Rodrigues.. I Guess It Will Be A Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Bid, A Tight One#WPL #DelhiCapitals #MumbaiIndians Mumbai Vs Delhi Bid,Jemimah Rodrigues To Delhi Capitals!You Know That Is Not Scripted!Am Just A Story Teller, Sorry For Spoilers But I Guess You Love It Too. Mumbai Vs Delhi Bid,Jemimah Rodrigues To Delhi Capitals!You Know That Is Not Scripted!Am Just A Story Teller, Sorry For Spoilers But I Guess You Love It Too. 😂#WPL #DelhiCapitals #MumbaiIndians twitter.com/KrAk0451/statu…

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Jemimah Rodrigues & Meg Lanning in Delhi. Think Lanning will lead Delhi & Jemimah will be a future captain Jemimah Rodrigues & Meg Lanning in Delhi. Think Lanning will lead Delhi & Jemimah will be a future captain

Vishal Dikshit @Vishal1686

#WPLAuction Delhi Capitals finally buy their first player - Jemimah Rodrigues - after the other four franchises had spent 25.7 crore combined Delhi Capitals finally buy their first player - Jemimah Rodrigues - after the other four franchises had spent 25.7 crore combined#WPLAuction

Cricket.com @weRcricket



#WPLAuction DC fans after Delhi Capitals finally made their first buy at the WPL Auction with Jemimah Rodrigues joining them! #WPLAuction 2023 #WPL2023 DC fans after Delhi Capitals finally made their first buy at the WPL Auction with Jemimah Rodrigues joining them!#WPLAuction #WPLAuction2023 #WPL2023 https://t.co/1xmrapZCrD

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#WPL Delhi Capitals yet to sign a player, but remember there is plenty of value later in the auction too. No reason at all to panic yet. #WPL Auction Delhi Capitals yet to sign a player, but remember there is plenty of value later in the auction too. No reason at all to panic yet. #WPL #WPLAuction Update: Delhi Capitals start late but start with a bang, Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma as their first three signings. twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat… Update: Delhi Capitals start late but start with a bang, Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma as their first three signings. twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat…

Prajakta @18prajakta



#WPLAuction Delhi Capitals finally wake up from their slumber, and the first player they get is yesterday’s champion, Jemimah Rodrigues. That’s a good way to start. Delhi Capitals finally wake up from their slumber, and the first player they get is yesterday’s champion, Jemimah Rodrigues. That’s a good way to start. #WPLAuction

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation Strongest



Shafali Varma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Meg Lanning Batting of Delhi CapitalsStrongestShafali VarmaJemimah RodriguesMeg Lanning Batting of Delhi Capitals ❤️🔥 Strongest Shafali VarmaJemimah Rodrigues Meg Lanning https://t.co/3QK1bLfsrr

Delhi Capitals TN Fans @DelhiCapitalsTN



Jemimah Rodrigues

Meg Lanning 🥵

Shafali Verma



Welcome to the Capitals' Universe.



#DelhiCapitals #WPLAuction Here We Go!!! Our top picks of the WPL Auction so far.Jemimah RodriguesMeg Lanning 🥵Shafali VermaWelcome to the Capitals' Universe. Here We Go!!! Our top picks of the WPL Auction so far. Jemimah Rodrigues ✨Meg Lanning 🥵Shafali Verma 🔥Welcome to the Capitals' Universe.#DelhiCapitals #WPLAuction https://t.co/oVIX767dis

MD injamam @Injamam49 Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues sparks a three-way bidding battle but Delhi Capitals get their first player for INR 2.2 crores #WPLAuction Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues sparks a three-way bidding battle but Delhi Capitals get their first player for INR 2.2 crores #WPLAuction https://t.co/AFTsSbvNAI

Raja Sekhar Yadav @cricketwithraju First buy of Delhi Daredevils in 2008 men's IPL auction - Glenn McGrath



First buy of Delhi capitals in 2023 women's ipl auction - Jemimah Rodrigues First buy of Delhi Daredevils in 2008 men's IPL auction - Glenn McGrathFirst buy of Delhi capitals in 2023 women's ipl auction - Jemimah Rodrigues

Rishyan R G @RishyanRG Delhi finally have their first pick with Jemimah Rodrigues! Promising player Jemi! Well done Delhi! #WPLAuction Delhi finally have their first pick with Jemimah Rodrigues! Promising player Jemi! Well done Delhi! #WPLAuction

Aayush Majumdar @AayushM



#WPLAuction #WomensIPL Delhi didn't get a single player while the other four teams spent over 24 Cr. They then get star Indian player Jemimah Rodrigues and the greatest captain in cricket history Meg Lanning! Delhi didn't get a single player while the other four teams spent over 24 Cr. They then get star Indian player Jemimah Rodrigues and the greatest captain in cricket history Meg Lanning! #WPLAuction #WomensIPL

Kamlesh Verma @Kamlesh95364609 #WomenInSport #INDvsPAK @JemiRodrigues You are a star on and off the field. Your batting skills, fielding prowess, and cheerful personality make you a joy to watch. You are an inspiration to many young girls who aspire to play cricket. #JemimahRodrigues @JemiRodrigues You are a star on and off the field. Your batting skills, fielding prowess, and cheerful personality make you a joy to watch. You are an inspiration to many young girls who aspire to play cricket. #JemimahRodrigues #WomenInSport #INDvsPAK

"India vs Pakistan matches are always a little bit more special" - Jemimah Rodrigues

In an interview posted on ICC following India's win against Pakistan, Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on her Player of the Match performance and stated that Indo-Pak matches are always special. The 22-year-old batter said:

“India vs Pakistan matches are always a little bit more special – we spoke about it in the team meeting. Growing up we always watched these matches. I remember watching the match at the MCG where Virat Kohli played such an extraordinary knock."

She added:

“We did speak about it but we also just wanted to go out there and put our first win on the board. We just wanted to go out, play the same cricket and with the same intensity as usual. I knew we had to build partnerships, and I knew if we took it deep we will win.”

Rodrigues will be back on the field on Wednesday (February 15) when India face West Indies Women in the ninth Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.

