"Delhi finally wake up from their slumber" - Twitterati abuzz as Delhi Capitals sign Jemimah Rodrigues as their first-ever player at WPL 2023 Auction

Delhi Capitals signed star Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues as their first squad player at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2023 Auction) on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai.
The Delhi franchise did not make any purchases during the marquee player sets when other teams were bidding aggressively.
However, they upped their bidding game as soon as Jemimah's name came up during the auction. The Capitals acquired her services for a hefty paycheck of ₹2.20 crore after outbidding Mumbai Indians.
Soon after their first signing, the Delhi Capitals made successful bids for Meg Lanning (₹1.10 crore) and Shafali Verma (₹2 crore) to form a strong batting core in their squad.
Jemimah Rodrigues stole the show in India's opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan on Sunday. She anchored the chase perfectly with a magnificent 53* to help India seal the game in 19 overs.
An experienced batter in the T20I format, Jemimah has scored 1628 runs across 76 T20I matches at an average of 30.71, including 10 half-centuries. The 22-year-old has also proved to be successful in franchise cricket in Australia and England.
Delhi Capitals fans were excited to welcome Jemimah Rodrigues to their team and expressed their delight at the signing on Twitter.
"India vs Pakistan matches are always a little bit more special" - Jemimah Rodrigues
In an interview posted on ICC following India's win against Pakistan, Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on her Player of the Match performance and stated that Indo-Pak matches are always special. The 22-year-old batter said:
“India vs Pakistan matches are always a little bit more special – we spoke about it in the team meeting. Growing up we always watched these matches. I remember watching the match at the MCG where Virat Kohli played such an extraordinary knock."
She added:
“We did speak about it but we also just wanted to go out there and put our first win on the board. We just wanted to go out, play the same cricket and with the same intensity as usual. I knew we had to build partnerships, and I knew if we took it deep we will win.”
Rodrigues will be back on the field on Wednesday (February 15) when India face West Indies Women in the ninth Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.
