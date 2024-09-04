Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions (Updated) ft. Dhruv Kaushik and Sumit Kumar

The Central Delhi Kings bagged a 58-run win over the West Delhi Lions in Match 28 of Delhi Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, September 3.

After the Kings opted to bat first, opener Vishant Bhati finished as the top scorer with 42 off 31 balls. Middle-order batters Dhruv Kaushik (26), Jonty Sidhu (37), and Aryan Rana (39) shone in the middle overs as the Kings posted a dominating total of 179 for seven in 20 overs. Akhil Choudhary (2/32) and Deepak Punia (2/37) scalped two wickets apiece for the Lions.

In the chase, the Lions kept losing wickets at regular intervals without a significant partnership. Captain Shivank Vashisht (43 off 32) scored the bulk of the scoring while impact player Ekansh Dobal scored 33 from 25 deliveries.

Money Grewal (3/30) and Shaurya Malik (3/13) picked up three wickets each for the Kings as the Lions got bundled out for 121 in 18.3 overs to lose the game by 58 runs.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2024 season.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Priyansh AryaSDS6029912075.25198.03244942
2Ayush BadoniSDS5158816564.38226.87152851
3Himmat SinghEDR334878583.5173.96042919
4Anuj RawatEDR3288812154.67161.58122324
5Dhruv KaushikCDK294996836.75159.78032615
6Vaibhav KandpalNDS275996630.56147.85033110
7Sujal SinghEDR2677710844.5156.14112913
8Arpit RanaPDL26210105929.11135.0502396
9Ankit KumarWDL25810107325.8160.2501379
10Jonty SidhuCDK2471095227.44154.38021614

South Delhi Superstarz batter Priyansh Arya continues to lead the batting charts with 602 runs in nine innings at an average of 75.25. His captain Ayush Badoni retained his second rank with 515 runs from eight knocks.

East Delhi Riders batters Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat maintained the third and fourth positions with 334 and 328 runs, respectively. Kings batter Dhruv Kaushik moved one spot up to secure the fifth spot with 294 runs.

Strikers batter Vaibhav Kandpal descended from fifth to sixth with 275 runs. Sujal Singh (267), Arpit Rana (262), and Ankit Kumar (258) retained their seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively. Kings skipper Jonty Sidhu (247) ascended from 13th to move into the top 10. of Delhi Premier League 2024.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Aayush Singh ThakurPDL18101018.512.339120
2Simarjeet SinghEDR158816.2711.538.46030
3Harsh TyagiEDR138814.1512.087.03010
4Digvesh RathiSDS13992116.087.84020
5Prince YadavPDL13101024.2317.778.18020
6Sumit KumarCDK118717.4512.558.35010
7Rajneesh DadarCDK119920.2715.277.96000
8Siddhartha SolankiNDS105411.26.610.18110
9Akhil ChaudharyWDL106620.31210.15020
10Suyash SharmaNDS109930.31810.1000

Purani Dilli-6's Aayush Singh Thakur has scalped 18 wickets from 10 matches to lead the bowling charts. East Delhi Riders bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Harsh Tyagi retained their second and third ranks with 15 and 13 scalps, respectively.

Superstarz's Digvesh Rathi remains in fourth with 13 wickets at an average of 21, while Dilli-6 pacer Prince Yadav is fifth with 13 scalps at 24.23. Kings bowler Sumit Kumar follows next having taken 11 wickets at 17.45. His teammate Rajneesh Dadar climbed four spots up to seventh with 11 wickets at 20.27. Siddhartha Solanki dropped to eighth in the process.

West Delhi Lions’ Akhil Chaudhary jumped from 13th to ninth with 10 wickets at 20.30. Kolkata Knight Riders star Suyash Sharma slid from eighth to complete the list having picked up the same number of wickets at 30.30.

