Delhi rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

DC will play their last league game tonight and will have to win to keep themselves afloat to reach the playoffs. They are currently placed sixth with 12 points from as many matches and will want to take home the two points on offer. Even if they win tonight, the Capitals will have to hope for other results going their way to reach the top four.

LSG, on the other hand, were in the top four for most part of IPL 2024. However, they have now slipped to the seventh position after losing their last two games. The Super Giants have two matches left this season and will hope to win both games by a fair margin in a bid to finish in the top four.

With both teams desperate for a win tonight, a cracking contest awaits fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Much to their delight, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday. There will be no cloud cover as well, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

However, the temperature will be higher, ranging around 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be low, making it a bit easier for the players.

"We would have liked to have been just a bit more consistent" - Lance Klusener on LSG's run in IPL 2024

LSG, who reached the playoffs in the last two seasons, had a good start to the season, winning three of the first five matches. However, their performance graph went down a bit after managing three victories in the last seven games.

LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener admitted that they would've liked a bit more consistency but asserted that they can still win the trophy.

"We would have liked to have been just a bit more consistent," Klusener told reporters. "But in saying that, we just need to deal with the fact of where we are now... If we, as a team, want to win the IPL, [we] probably need to win five in a row, which RCB have just done. So that's proof that for us; it's absolutely possible. But that's just the big picture. We need to get over the line tomorrow before we can have any other aspirations."

Can the Lucknow Super Giants win the IPL 2024 trophy? Let us know in the comments.

