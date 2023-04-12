Delhi Capitals (DC) slumped to their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. Mumbai Indians beat them by six wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi side batted first after losing the toss and got all-out for 172 in 19.4 overs. David Warner (51 off 47 balls) hit a sedate half-century in the top order. However, Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) provided a much-needed boost to the scoring rate.

Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets apiece for the Mumbai Indians, while Riley Meredith ended up with two scalps.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (65 off 45 balls) got his side off to a brisk start by displaying aggressive intent against DC pacers early on. Ishan Kishan (31) supported him well as the duo put on a 71-run opening stand in 7.2 overs. A misunderstanding resulted in Kishan's run-out dismissal of the next ball.

Tilak Varma (41) replaced him at the crease and once again impressed everyone with his flamboyant stroke play. Rohit Sharma also went on to hit a fluent half-century to lead his side from the front. DC bowlers then brought their side back into the contest by picking up multiple wickets in the death overs.

MI batters Tim David and Cameron Green remained calm and overcame a sensational final over by Anrich Nortje to finish the match on the final ball.

DC are now the only team with zero wins in IPL 2023. As a result, Delhi fans vented their frustration after yet another loss through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra Other teams taking two points from Delhi Capitals like: Other teams taking two points from Delhi Capitals like: https://t.co/QRABhe685Y

Amrendra @amrendraa77 @mufaddal_vohra Delhi should try Ponting, Ganguly and Agarkar as Impact players.. @mufaddal_vohra Delhi should try Ponting, Ganguly and Agarkar as Impact players..

CrickyBanta @BuntyBuzz @mufaddal_vohra With this team, I don't think they can even win a game. Limited batting options,Mukesh and Kuldeep playing against us every game and a struggling Warner. It's hard to be a DC fan. Worst hit by the mega auctions *again*. The downfall was evident with the squad assembled. #DCvsMI @mufaddal_vohra With this team, I don't think they can even win a game. Limited batting options,Mukesh and Kuldeep playing against us every game and a struggling Warner. It's hard to be a DC fan. Worst hit by the mega auctions *again*. The downfall was evident with the squad assembled. #DCvsMI

Ravi Prakash @RVIPRAKASH @ParthJindal11 @DelhiCapitals From the day one I told you please change the Jersey for DC plz stick with blue color only.. We already lost four in a row, just for a testing plz change the dc Jersey in the Saturday match . We must will. Plz try at least one. Red is not good for us. @RishabhPant17 @ParthJindal11 @DelhiCapitals From the day one I told you please change the Jersey for DC plz stick with blue color only.. We already lost four in a row, just for a testing plz change the dc Jersey in the Saturday match . We must will. Plz try at least one. Red is not good for us.@RishabhPant17

Shreyas Hosamane @ShreyasHosamane



#DCvMI So close yet so far for Delhi Capitals. Their next game is now statistically a must-win. No team has ever lost 5 games in a row and won the #TATAIPL title. So close yet so far for Delhi Capitals. Their next game is now statistically a must-win. No team has ever lost 5 games in a row and won the #TATAIPL title.#DCvMI

शेरात ☞ अली (DC) @Branded_Tweet



Where Davey given Bowl to Mukesh & Fizz didn't Bowl Yorker of his last ball give six we lost match on where.



U can't relate win the match where u have to 5 run defend in last over where 2 Aussie big hitter playing on both the end's. @DelhiCapitals We lost this game in 16 over & 18.6 over.Where Davey given Bowl to Mukesh & Fizz didn't Bowl Yorker of his last ball give six we lost match on where.U can't relate win the match where u have to 5 run defend in last over where 2 Aussie big hitter playing on both the end's. @DelhiCapitals We lost this game in 16 over & 18.6 over.Where Davey given Bowl to Mukesh & Fizz didn't Bowl Yorker of his last ball give six we lost match on where.U can't relate win the match where u have to 5 run defend in last over where 2 Aussie big hitter playing on both the end's.

Nihal Singh Rao @NihalSinghRao5 @DelhiCapitals Poor impact player pick on this pitch. A spinner would have been a better choice. Mukesh did pick up 2 wickets but gave 30 in 2 overs. He is currently a bowler who will bowl well on pitches and conditions that assist swing. On this wicket a spinner would have done better @DelhiCapitals Poor impact player pick on this pitch. A spinner would have been a better choice. Mukesh did pick up 2 wickets but gave 30 in 2 overs. He is currently a bowler who will bowl well on pitches and conditions that assist swing. On this wicket a spinner would have done better

Adi @allrounder72 @DelhiCapitals Petition to retire out Warner after 20 balls of batting in each match @DelhiCapitals Petition to retire out Warner after 20 balls of batting in each match

17x28 @Rish_Roh @DelhiCapitals Sack Warner or Dissolve your franchise @DelhiCapitals Sack Warner or Dissolve your franchise

𝗔𝗞🥤 @chaioverrcoffee



Tel lagau apne brand value ko abh.

#DelhiCapitals #ShreyasIyer Shreyas Iyer :- nahi bro enko quality nahi brand value chahiyeh tha 🤣🤣.Tel lagau apne brand value ko abh. Shreyas Iyer :- nahi bro enko quality nahi brand value chahiyeh tha 🤣🤣. Tel lagau apne brand value ko abh. #DelhiCapitals #ShreyasIyer https://t.co/aPNrytrthQ

Siddharth Jha @Siddhar18240017 Delhi Capitals are almost OUT of the IPL now. They need to win 8 games out of 10 & by looking at their team performance it’s highly unlikely. #DCvMI Delhi Capitals are almost OUT of the IPL now. They need to win 8 games out of 10 & by looking at their team performance it’s highly unlikely. #DCvMI

"On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers"- DC captain David Warner after the loss against MI

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, David Warner opened up that their bowlers put on a decent show and should not be blamed for the loss against Mumbai Indians. He also singled out Anrich Nortje for bowling the yorkers consistently at a high pace in the last over while defending just five runs.

"On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers, they were excellent today. Rohit was fantastic at the top of the order and we did well to pull things back. He's (Nortje) world-class. That's what we expect from the big fella.

"From the last three games we've played, there are a lot of positives. One thing we need to do is make sure we don't lose wickets in clumps. Axar has been fantastic with his batting, we'll probably have to push him at 4 soon. 180 was probably the par score on this wicket for the start we had."

DC will next face RCB on April 15 in Bangalore.

Poll : 0 votes