Delhi Capitals (DC) slumped to their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. Mumbai Indians beat them by six wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The Delhi side batted first after losing the toss and got all-out for 172 in 19.4 overs. David Warner (51 off 47 balls) hit a sedate half-century in the top order. However, Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) provided a much-needed boost to the scoring rate.
Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets apiece for the Mumbai Indians, while Riley Meredith ended up with two scalps.
In reply, Rohit Sharma (65 off 45 balls) got his side off to a brisk start by displaying aggressive intent against DC pacers early on. Ishan Kishan (31) supported him well as the duo put on a 71-run opening stand in 7.2 overs. A misunderstanding resulted in Kishan's run-out dismissal of the next ball.
Tilak Varma (41) replaced him at the crease and once again impressed everyone with his flamboyant stroke play. Rohit Sharma also went on to hit a fluent half-century to lead his side from the front. DC bowlers then brought their side back into the contest by picking up multiple wickets in the death overs.
MI batters Tim David and Cameron Green remained calm and overcame a sensational final over by Anrich Nortje to finish the match on the final ball.
DC are now the only team with zero wins in IPL 2023. As a result, Delhi fans vented their frustration after yet another loss through their reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
"On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers"- DC captain David Warner after the loss against MI
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, David Warner opened up that their bowlers put on a decent show and should not be blamed for the loss against Mumbai Indians. He also singled out Anrich Nortje for bowling the yorkers consistently at a high pace in the last over while defending just five runs.
"On the wrong end but we can't fault our bowlers, they were excellent today. Rohit was fantastic at the top of the order and we did well to pull things back. He's (Nortje) world-class. That's what we expect from the big fella.
"From the last three games we've played, there are a lot of positives. One thing we need to do is make sure we don't lose wickets in clumps. Axar has been fantastic with his batting, we'll probably have to push him at 4 soon. 180 was probably the par score on this wicket for the start we had."
DC will next face RCB on April 15 in Bangalore.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.