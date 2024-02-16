"Destroying England at Rajkot"- Fans go berserk as India's Jasprit Bumrah frustrates England with quickfire cameo

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial cameo of 26 to help his team reach 445 before getting bowled out on Day 2 of the third Test against England In Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Bumrah has been sensational with the ball in the series so far. However, this time he also made a handy contribution with the bat and showed incredible application.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were pleasantly surprised to see Jasprit Bumrah show great application at the crease and have a proper balance between defense and attack. They were delighted to see just how hard the pacer had worked on his batting.

"Bumrah vs England is another batting beast unleashed. We all remember what he did to Stuart Broad a few years back. And now he is destroying England at Rajkot," sports presenter Ridhima Pathak wrote.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Bumrah's innings of 26 off 28 balls included three boundaries and a six. He added 30 runs for the last wicket partnership with Mohammed Siraj and frustrated the visitors.

England survive Jasprit Bumrah's threat in tricky period before Tea

At 331/7, it seemed like India would struggle to get to the 400-run mark. However, Ravichandran Ashwin got together with Dhruv Jurel and the duo added an important 77 runs for the eighth wicket.

Ashwin brought his experience to the fore with a handy 37, while Jurel showed no nerves with a skillful 46 in his debut innings. The partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj seemed to give the hosts the momentum they needed going into their bowling innings.

England did have 31 runs on the board in the six overs that they faced before Tea on Day 2, but it wasn't the most comfortable of periods for the visitors. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had multiple plays and misses as both Bumrah and Siraj made the new ball talk.

Ravichandran Ashwin is on 499* Test wickets and it won't be a surprise if Rohit Sharma brings him into the attack straightaway after Tea.

