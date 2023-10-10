"Dhaaga Khol stuff" - Social media reacts as Kusal Mendis hits 122 off 77 in PAK vs SL match of 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka's keeper-batter Kusal Mendis dazzled onlookers with a remarkable batting performance in the team's 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka were off to a disastrous start, with opener Kusal Mendis bagging a duck. Mendis swung the pendulum in his side's favor with a scintillating knock.

The right-handed batter notched up a 65-ball century, the fastest by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs. Mendis scored 122 runs in just 77 balls with the help of 16 fours and six maximums.

His entertaining knock came to an end in the 29th over after he fell while trying to play a lofted shot off Hasan Ali's bowling. However, he failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Imam-ul-Haq on the fence.

Mendis received widespread praise for his ton. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Kusal Mendis notably took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners, not even sparring pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. He hit a hat-trick of fours against Afridi in the 25th over.

The Sri Lankan batter has been in wonderful form of late. He also made a significant impact in the side's opening encounter of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa, scoring 76 off 42.

Kusal Mendis was dropped on 18 by Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan had a chance to dismiss Kusal Mendis for just 17 runs. However, Imam-up-Haq put down a sitter, giving the batter a massive reprieve. The missed opportunity proved costly for the Men in Green as the keeper went on to score a big hundred.

In the seventh over of the innings, Mendis attempted to play the square drive off Shaheen Afridi's bowling. However, he ended up slicing it straight to backward point. Imam failed to gather the ball, dropping a simple catch.

It is worth mentioning that Mendis stitched together a brilliant 102-run partnership with opening batter Pathum Nissanka for the second wicket. Nissanka hit a fine half-century, contributing 51 runs.