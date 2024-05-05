Dharamsala rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2024?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 53rd match of IPL 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

CSK have lost their mojo of late, managing to win only three out of their last eight games. They are placed fifth in the standings and will try to move up in the points table with a win today.

PBKS, on the other hand, have slowly found their rhythm, winning their last two games. They find themselves eighth in the standings and will look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The two teams met each other a few days back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK could only muster 162 runs, riding on another half-century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Roussouw made significant contributions to take PBKS home within 18 overs.

Punjab will look to complete a double over the Super Kings, while the latter will be desperate to give it back to their opponents. Thus, a cracking contest beckons fans at the HPCA, which will host its first game of the season.

However, the weather conditions look bleak with heavy chances of rainfall. According to Accuweather, there is a 56 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Dharamsala during 3:00 pm IST. Although the rain percentage will go down to 27 percent as the game progresses, a severe delay is on the cards.

The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius, making it pleasant for the players.

"We're fine with Jinks and the role he plays" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming backs underfire Ajinkya Rahane

Senior opener Ajinkya Rahane's below-par returns in IPL 2024 have come under the scanner. He has aggregated only 190 runs in 10 matches at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of below 125.

While a certain section of fans and experts has urged CSK management to leave out the right-hander, head coach Stephen Fleming backed Rahane, saying they're fine with the role he is playing.

"He (Rahane) looked good. It's the next phase, (to ensure that) his hitting that was so good last year, is more crisp. It's not for lack of intent. In fact, he has doubled up on intent. We're fine with Jinks and the role he plays," Fleming told reporters.

Does Ajinkya Rahane deserve a place in the playing XI? Let us know in the comments.

