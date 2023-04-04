"Dhoni hit sixes on 2nd April and 3rd April, both times it hurt Gautam Gambhir most" - Twitter roasts Gambhir for his reaction to Dhoni's sixes

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their first match of IPL 2023 when they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3).

Playing in Chennai after four years, CSK gave fans plenty to cheer about as they put on a scintillating batting display, scoring 217/7 in their 20 overs. Openers Ruthuraj Gaikward and Devon Conway provided the innings with impetus as the pair put on 110 for the first wicket in just 55 balls.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK ensured they capitalized on their blazing start and finished the innings strongly. To add to the batting exhibition put on by the home team, skipper Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes in the final over of the innings off Mark Wood that had fans go into pandemonium.

While fans cheered for Dhoni, they also did not miss the opportunity to have a go at LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, who has taken the occasional shots at the CSK captain over the years for the World Cup-winning six that gets celebrated to this day.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from fans making fun of Gambhir's expression to Dhoni's sixes:

MS Dhoni hit sixes on 2nd April and 3rd April. Both the times it hurt Gautam Gambhir most

CSK won by 12 runs and MS dhoni smashed two sixes in last over.



"I was quite surprised at the wicket" - MS Dhoni after CSK's 12-run win over LSG

MS Dhoni was a happy skipper after CSK opened their account in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni expressed surprise at the nature of the pitch for his team's home opener against the Lucknow Super Giants. CSK won a high-scoring encounter by 12 runs in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Right-arm off-spinner Moen Ali was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as he picked up four wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs. He was named the Man of the Match for his match-winning spell and his contribution with the bat.

Before the match, there was plenty of talk about the nature of the pitch in Chennai and how much it would assist the spinners. However, to the surprise of most, the wicket played true throughout, enabling strokeplay and batters to hit through the line of the ball.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni expressed his surprise at the wicket not being slower. He said:

"Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game."

The 41-year-old also called on the fast bowlers to improve their performances, especially the number of extras. He stated:

"Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. WHat is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides."

CSK bowled 13 wides and three no-balls in their bowling innings, leading them to be behind in the over rate.

The Super Kings will now travel to Mumbai to take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 8, while the Lucknow Super Giants will return home to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7.

