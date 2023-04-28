"Dhoni never comes to bat soon, when the team is under pressure" - Fans express disappointment after CSK's loss vs RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni did not get a chance to bat in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 27. In the 37th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR registered a clinical win against CSK by 32 runs.

In a tall chase of 203, CSK found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 73/4 in 10.4 overs. MS Dhoni did not walk out to bat and stuck to the same batting order they have followed so far and kept sending in other batters as the pressure kept mounting in the chase. Eventually, CSK fell well short of the target and lost the match convincingly.

Fans were highly disappointed as MS Dhoni did not even come out to bat in the chase. The 41-year-old has been in good big-hitting form this season, smashing 6 sixes and 2 fours, with a strike rate of 196.77 across 5 innings.

Fans pointed out his decent batting touch and opined that he should have batted above Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu, who have looked a bit scratchy with the bat so far in this year's IPL.

Here are some of the reactions:

SwatKat💃 @swatic12 Lost the match, Dhoni didn't come to bat



CSK fans : Lost the match, Dhoni didn't come to batCSK fans : https://t.co/8RhvVw5t4Q

Titu @TituTweets_ What has happened to Dhoni man. He should be in whenever a wicket falls after the 13th over. It feels like he himself doesn’t want to bat this season What has happened to Dhoni man. He should be in whenever a wicket falls after the 13th over. It feels like he himself doesn’t want to bat this season

Ctrl C Ctrl Memes @Ctrlmemes_ #CSKvsRR



Dhoni fans after every wicket of CSK when Dhoni gets afraid to come to bat Dhoni fans after every wicket of CSK when Dhoni gets afraid to come to bat #CSKvsRRDhoni fans after every wicket of CSK when Dhoni gets afraid to come to bat https://t.co/plITSLq1UY

Arnav. @Dhoniesque_ MS Dhoni bat above Rayudu/Jadeja if you care about my mental health. MS Dhoni bat above Rayudu/Jadeja if you care about my mental health.

Abhisar Tiwari @TiwariAbhisar19



1. Dhoni didn't came to bat before Jadeja.

2. Slow start by Ruturaj and Conway.



• Improvements needed before playoffs :



1. Dhoni should come to bat at no. 5.

2. Good start needed while chasing a target of more than 200+ • Reasons why CSK lost both matches against RR?1. Dhoni didn't came to bat before Jadeja.2. Slow start by Ruturaj and Conway.• Improvements needed before playoffs :1. Dhoni should come to bat at no. 5.2. Good start needed while chasing a target of more than 200+ • Reasons why CSK lost both matches against RR?1. Dhoni didn't came to bat before Jadeja.2. Slow start by Ruturaj and Conway.• Improvements needed before playoffs :1. Dhoni should come to bat at no. 5.2. Good start needed while chasing a target of more than 200+ 😓💛

Taha @tahaactually If Dhoni isn't coming to bat If Dhoni isn't coming to bat https://t.co/1sg08JC5G2

î @ixxcric



Hope its considered. I truly feel that it being MS Dhoni 's last IPL, he should bat higher. Will help us see him bat in his final phase & also help the team cause he still HAS IT. Also very importantly lots of people come just to support him irrespective of city.Hope its considered. #CSK I truly feel that it being MS Dhoni 's last IPL, he should bat higher. Will help us see him bat in his final phase & also help the team cause he still HAS IT. Also very importantly lots of people come just to support him irrespective of city. Hope its considered. #CSK

EngiNerd. @mainbhiengineer Even if they lose at least RCB fans get to see the man Virat Kohli bat for whom they're supporting RCB, problem with CSK fans is that they lose and also don't get to see MS Dhoni bat for whom they're supporting CSK. Even if they lose at least RCB fans get to see the man Virat Kohli bat for whom they're supporting RCB, problem with CSK fans is that they lose and also don't get to see MS Dhoni bat for whom they're supporting CSK.

Kaushlendra Pratap Singh @memewalakaushal

#ipl #RRvCSK Dhoni sending every other player to bat before him and RR climbing up to 20: Dhoni sending every other player to bat before him and RR climbing up to 20:#ipl #RRvCSK https://t.co/zMaxJwXzDK

Div🦁 @div_yumm So dhoni didn't even get to bat and CSK lost the match. Probably, for the first time i saw that in the chase So dhoni didn't even get to bat and CSK lost the match. Probably, for the first time i saw that in the chase

AKSHAY @akshay14793 Rayudu is useless. And Dhoni is coming way down the order to get a chance to bat. Hangargekar should come in place of Rayudu. He can bat as well. Rayudu is useless. And Dhoni is coming way down the order to get a chance to bat. Hangargekar should come in place of Rayudu. He can bat as well.

tea_addict 🤡 @on_drive23 Dhoni didn't even come out to bat Dhoni didn't even come out to bat 😭😂

OG @og_4999



#RRvsCSK #RRvCSK It hard to belive, csk lost the match while chasing and MS Dhoni Didn't bat single ball It hard to belive, csk lost the match while chasing and MS Dhoni Didn't bat single ball #RRvsCSK #RRvCSK https://t.co/fPSDdAE0ir

siraj_popa @sirajpopa69 #CSKvsRR

Fans waiting for Dhoni to bat



Meanwhile Dhoni Fans waiting for Dhoni to batMeanwhile Dhoni #CSKvsRRFans waiting for Dhoni to bat Meanwhile Dhoni 🗿 https://t.co/WRDcU3GHOD

M. @IconicKohIi



Now rayudu came when RRR is more than 13.5 Dhoni came ahead of Rayudu when there was no pressure against KKRNow rayudu came when RRR is more than 13.5 Dhoni came ahead of Rayudu when there was no pressure against KKRNow rayudu came when RRR is more than 13.5 😂😂 https://t.co/U7RfNqzLOJ

VɑɑTHI ツ @Dharun__Offl I Blame Dhoni..Even in pressure situation sending jadeja by trusting him & loosing match for second time 🙂 I Blame Dhoni..Even in pressure situation sending jadeja by trusting him & loosing match for second time 🙂

"They'll be chasing me throughout" - MS Dhoni on support from fans across venues in IPL 2023

Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, MS Dhoni opened up about the love showered by the fans on him this season across venues.

He also reminisced about his iconic 183-run knock in 2005 at the same venue against Sri Lanka, saying:

"They'll be chasing me throughout. It's a very special venue, it is very close to my heart. I got my first ODI hundred in Vizag and that gave me a run of 10 more games. The 183 I scored here gave me another year. We've been playing all around but it's good to be back here."

Reviewing the game, Dhoni said:

"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges. They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs."

CSK will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30 in Chennai.

