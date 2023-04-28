"Dhoni never comes to bat soon, when the team is under pressure" - Fans express disappointment after CSK's loss vs RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni did not get a chance to bat in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 27. In the 37th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR registered a clinical win against CSK by 32 runs.
In a tall chase of 203, CSK found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 73/4 in 10.4 overs. MS Dhoni did not walk out to bat and stuck to the same batting order they have followed so far and kept sending in other batters as the pressure kept mounting in the chase. Eventually, CSK fell well short of the target and lost the match convincingly.
Fans were highly disappointed as MS Dhoni did not even come out to bat in the chase. The 41-year-old has been in good big-hitting form this season, smashing 6 sixes and 2 fours, with a strike rate of 196.77 across 5 innings.
Fans pointed out his decent batting touch and opined that he should have batted above Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu, who have looked a bit scratchy with the bat so far in this year's IPL.
"They'll be chasing me throughout" - MS Dhoni on support from fans across venues in IPL 2023
Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, MS Dhoni opened up about the love showered by the fans on him this season across venues.
He also reminisced about his iconic 183-run knock in 2005 at the same venue against Sri Lanka, saying:
"They'll be chasing me throughout. It's a very special venue, it is very close to my heart. I got my first ODI hundred in Vizag and that gave me a run of 10 more games. The 183 I scored here gave me another year. We've been playing all around but it's good to be back here."
Reviewing the game, Dhoni said:
"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges. They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs."
CSK will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30 in Chennai.
