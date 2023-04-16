Create

"Did KL Rahul forget he had Bishnoi in his attack?"- Fans slam LSG captain for holding back Ravi Bishnoi vs PBKS in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 16, 2023 01:13 IST
Ravi Bishnoi ended up with figures of 2/18 from his 2.3 overs (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has been under a bit of scrutiny for not using wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi smartly in their loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Saturday. Rahul was questioned because Bishnoi bowled so well but couldn't complete his full quota of overs.

The young spinner was introduced into the attack as late as the 15th over, and that raised quite a few eyebrows. Despite PBKS being in a relatively comfortable position, Bishnoi managed to almost single-handedly bring LSG back into the game with a couple of wickets.

However, he could only bowl 2.3 overs as PBKS won with two wickets in hand. Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for this captaincy 'blunder' and also felt that had he bowled Ravi Bishnoi earlier, LSG could have possibly won the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Big blunder by Captain KL Rahul again Brought Ravi Bishnoi very late into the attack and still Bishnoi tried his best for his team What a champion bowler ❤ https://t.co/TcG1mdlFIo
Greatest captaincy ever by #KLRahul ... Ravi Bishnoi made batters struggle to hit but he gone from in the back end of the innings and last over with 7 to get! Mindless saar Mindless! #LSGvPBKS https://t.co/J6ubhCqlhH
Did KL Rahul forget he had Bishnoi in his attack until 15th over 🤔Captaincy Blunder ?#LSGvPBKS #IPL2023 #IPL
ShahRukh Khan is the hero for PBKS. But bringing Ravi Bishnoi so late on a track like this cost LSG the match.
Bishnoi bowling so well here only makes KLR's decision to hold him back worse.
That game probably a good example of more options is not always better if the captain/coach with the options doesn’t know how to utilise them properly. Krunal Gowtham 7 overs bowled but Bishnoi just 2.3 and 2 of those being at the death…..
This loss is on KL Rahul. You shouldn't hold your lead spinner back for so long. When you have a bowler like Ravi Bishnoi, use him to kill the game as early as you can. There's no point dragging the game on and allowing the opposition a chance to get back in. #LSGvPBKS
Bishnoi comes on for the 15th over for his first over. Incredible randomness this. Some teams are going Jai Mata Di too seriously.
Bishnoi playing?
PBKS had no business winning this match. KL really messed this one up. The SR and holding back Bishnoi was such a big blunder. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…
Should have used Bishnoi earlier when Raza was looking to survive.The total wasn’t enough but LSG could have still defended it, poor bowling changes in the middle overs have cost them this game#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS
Why persist with Gowtham and Krunal when you have Bishnoi available to bowl his full quota of overs ?Why Rahul ?#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS
Rookie error in not having one of your two best bowlers bowl their entire quota of overs. Would have been wrong even if Bishnoi bowled three and then been given the last but he didn't even have the chance to bowl four. SRK is slow to start against spin and... #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…
KL Rahul ki captaincy le Dubi LSG ko#LSGvsPBKS
It was again ended in last over Congrats to @PunjabKingsIPL for winning this match to beat @LucknowIPL in thier home well played 💯 but question will be raised on Kl Rahul captaincy #LSGvPBKS #PunjabKings
@RVCJ_FB KL Rahul's captaincy is the main reason for their loss. Holding back Bishnoi and not completing his quota gave the chance for PBKS to score and eventually win the match !!

Ravi Bishnoi's impact was 'too little, too late'

Lucknow got off to a great start as debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up a couple of wickets in his first spell. By the time the powerplay ended, PBKS also lost the in-form Matthew Short, and this spelled trouble for them.

However, Sikandar Raza held the innings from one end and began to score at a brisk pace once he was set. He became the first Zimbabwe player to score an IPL fifty and seemed set to take his team home.

But this is when Ravi Bishnoi produced a sensational spell and perhaps showed how wrong a move it was to hold him back. He picked up the wickets of Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza and kept LSG in the game.

However, it proved too late, as Shahrukh Khan's cameo was enough to see Punjab win. This move from KL Rahul to hold back Bishnoi will definitely be questioned for quite some time.

