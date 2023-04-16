"Did KL Rahul forget he had Bishnoi in his attack?"- Fans slam LSG captain for holding back Ravi Bishnoi vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has been under a bit of scrutiny for not using wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi smartly in their loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Saturday. Rahul was questioned because Bishnoi bowled so well but couldn't complete his full quota of overs.

The young spinner was introduced into the attack as late as the 15th over, and that raised quite a few eyebrows. Despite PBKS being in a relatively comfortable position, Bishnoi managed to almost single-handedly bring LSG back into the game with a couple of wickets.

However, he could only bowl 2.3 overs as PBKS won with two wickets in hand. Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for this captaincy 'blunder' and also felt that had he bowled Ravi Bishnoi earlier, LSG could have possibly won the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Brought Ravi Bishnoi very late into the attack and still Bishnoi tried his best for his team



What a champion bowler Big blunder by Captain KL Rahul againBrought Ravi Bishnoi very late into the attack and still Bishnoi tried his best for his teamWhat a champion bowler Big blunder by Captain KL Rahul again Brought Ravi Bishnoi very late into the attack and still Bishnoi tried his best for his team What a champion bowler ❤ https://t.co/TcG1mdlFIo

NK @NK2VLNSK

#LSGvPBKS Greatest captaincy ever by #KLRahul ... Ravi Bishnoi made batters struggle to hit but he gone from in the back end of the innings and last over with 7 to get! Mindless saar Mindless! Greatest captaincy ever by #KLRahul ... Ravi Bishnoi made batters struggle to hit but he gone from in the back end of the innings and last over with 7 to get! Mindless saar Mindless! #LSGvPBKS https://t.co/J6ubhCqlhH

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan ShahRukh Khan is the hero for PBKS. But bringing Ravi Bishnoi so late on a track like this cost LSG the match. ShahRukh Khan is the hero for PBKS. But bringing Ravi Bishnoi so late on a track like this cost LSG the match.

Karthik Raj @kartcric Bishnoi bowling so well here only makes KLR's decision to hold him back worse. Bishnoi bowling so well here only makes KLR's decision to hold him back worse.

Dave @CricketDave27 That game probably a good example of more options is not always better if the captain/coach with the options doesn’t know how to utilise them properly. Krunal Gowtham 7 overs bowled but Bishnoi just 2.3 and 2 of those being at the death….. That game probably a good example of more options is not always better if the captain/coach with the options doesn’t know how to utilise them properly. Krunal Gowtham 7 overs bowled but Bishnoi just 2.3 and 2 of those being at the death…..

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen This loss is on KL Rahul. You shouldn't hold your lead spinner back for so long. When you have a bowler like Ravi Bishnoi, use him to kill the game as early as you can. There's no point dragging the game on and allowing the opposition a chance to get back in. #LSGvPBKS This loss is on KL Rahul. You shouldn't hold your lead spinner back for so long. When you have a bowler like Ravi Bishnoi, use him to kill the game as early as you can. There's no point dragging the game on and allowing the opposition a chance to get back in. #LSGvPBKS

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Bishnoi comes on for the 15th over for his first over. Incredible randomness this. Some teams are going Jai Mata Di too seriously. Bishnoi comes on for the 15th over for his first over. Incredible randomness this. Some teams are going Jai Mata Di too seriously.

Manya @CSKian716 Manya @CSKian716 This PBKS attack is one of the weakest batting line-ups you'll see being fielded in this IPL. If LSG can't defend a total against them, it should be really concerning. This PBKS attack is one of the weakest batting line-ups you'll see being fielded in this IPL. If LSG can't defend a total against them, it should be really concerning. PBKS had no business winning this match. KL really messed this one up. The SR and holding back Bishnoi was such a big blunder. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat… PBKS had no business winning this match. KL really messed this one up. The SR and holding back Bishnoi was such a big blunder. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect

The total wasn’t enough but LSG could have still defended it, poor bowling changes in the middle overs have cost them this game



#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS Should have used Bishnoi earlier when Raza was looking to survive.The total wasn’t enough but LSG could have still defended it, poor bowling changes in the middle overs have cost them this game Should have used Bishnoi earlier when Raza was looking to survive.The total wasn’t enough but LSG could have still defended it, poor bowling changes in the middle overs have cost them this game#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect

Why Rahul ?



#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS Why persist with Gowtham and Krunal when you have Bishnoi available to bowl his full quota of overs ?Why Rahul ? Why persist with Gowtham and Krunal when you have Bishnoi available to bowl his full quota of overs ?Why Rahul ?#CricketTwitter #LSGvPBKS

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s… Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Where is Bishnoi?? #LSGvsPBKS Where is Bishnoi?? #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 Rookie error in not having one of your two best bowlers bowl their entire quota of overs. Would have been wrong even if Bishnoi bowled three and then been given the last but he didn't even have the chance to bowl four. SRK is slow to start against spin and... #LSGvsPBKS Rookie error in not having one of your two best bowlers bowl their entire quota of overs. Would have been wrong even if Bishnoi bowled three and then been given the last but he didn't even have the chance to bowl four. SRK is slow to start against spin and... #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2023 twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…

Varun Giri @Varungiri0



#LSGvsPBKS KL Rahul ki captaincy le Dubi LSG ko KL Rahul ki captaincy le Dubi LSG ko#LSGvsPBKS

Yash k_335 @335Yash but question will be raised on Kl Rahul captaincy



#LSGvPBKS #PunjabKings It was again ended in last over Congrats to @PunjabKingsIPL for winning this match to beat @LucknowIPL in thier home well playedbut question will be raised on Kl Rahul captaincy It was again ended in last over Congrats to @PunjabKingsIPL for winning this match to beat @LucknowIPL in thier home well played 💯 but question will be raised on Kl Rahul captaincy #LSGvPBKS #PunjabKings

Mustafa Moudi @Mustafamoudi @RVCJ_FB KL Rahul's captaincy is the main reason for their loss. Holding back Bishnoi and not completing his quota gave the chance for PBKS to score and eventually win the match !! @RVCJ_FB KL Rahul's captaincy is the main reason for their loss. Holding back Bishnoi and not completing his quota gave the chance for PBKS to score and eventually win the match !!

Ravi Bishnoi's impact was 'too little, too late'

Lucknow got off to a great start as debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up a couple of wickets in his first spell. By the time the powerplay ended, PBKS also lost the in-form Matthew Short, and this spelled trouble for them.

However, Sikandar Raza held the innings from one end and began to score at a brisk pace once he was set. He became the first Zimbabwe player to score an IPL fifty and seemed set to take his team home.

But this is when Ravi Bishnoi produced a sensational spell and perhaps showed how wrong a move it was to hold him back. He picked up the wickets of Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza and kept LSG in the game.

However, it proved too late, as Shahrukh Khan's cameo was enough to see Punjab win. This move from KL Rahul to hold back Bishnoi will definitely be questioned for quite some time.

