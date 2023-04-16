"Did KL Rahul forget he had Bishnoi in his attack?"- Fans slam LSG captain for holding back Ravi Bishnoi vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has been under a bit of scrutiny for not using wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi smartly in their loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Saturday. Rahul was questioned because Bishnoi bowled so well but couldn't complete his full quota of overs.
The young spinner was introduced into the attack as late as the 15th over, and that raised quite a few eyebrows. Despite PBKS being in a relatively comfortable position, Bishnoi managed to almost single-handedly bring LSG back into the game with a couple of wickets.
However, he could only bowl 2.3 overs as PBKS won with two wickets in hand. Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for this captaincy 'blunder' and also felt that had he bowled Ravi Bishnoi earlier, LSG could have possibly won the game.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ravi Bishnoi's impact was 'too little, too late'
Lucknow got off to a great start as debutant Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up a couple of wickets in his first spell. By the time the powerplay ended, PBKS also lost the in-form Matthew Short, and this spelled trouble for them.
However, Sikandar Raza held the innings from one end and began to score at a brisk pace once he was set. He became the first Zimbabwe player to score an IPL fifty and seemed set to take his team home.
But this is when Ravi Bishnoi produced a sensational spell and perhaps showed how wrong a move it was to hold him back. He picked up the wickets of Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza and kept LSG in the game.
However, it proved too late, as Shahrukh Khan's cameo was enough to see Punjab win. This move from KL Rahul to hold back Bishnoi will definitely be questioned for quite some time.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.