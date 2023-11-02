"Dil Dil Shubman Gill" - Fans react to Indian opener's splendid 92-run knock in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Team India opener Shubman Gill played a spectacular knock during the team's 2023 World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

Gill countered the Sri Lankan bowlers with great confidence, striking 11 fours and two maximums during his stay at the crease. The talented youngster missed out on a well-deserved century, getting dismissed for 92 off as many deliveries.

The batter perished in the 30th over off Dilshan Madushanka's bowling while trying to guide a shot delivery over the keeper's head. However, he was deceived by the slowness of the ball and was out caught behind.

Gill received praise from all quarters for his wonderful batting exploits in the contest. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that this was Shubman Gill's second half-century in the ongoing ICC event. The right-handed batter has chalked up 196 runs in five outings at an average of 39.20.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steered the team out of choppy waters following a shaky start

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against India in Mumbai. The Men in Blue were off to a dismal start, with skipper Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion in the very first over.

However, India were able to power their way back into the contest, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The two formed a stellar 189-run stand for the second wicket.

While both batters looked set for big hundreds, it ended in heartbreak for the fans. Gill departed after scoring 92, whereas Kohli got out for 88.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have dominated every opposition that they have faced so far in the 2023 World Cup, remaining the only unbeaten team at this juncture. With six wins from as many outings, they are placed second in the points table.

India will move to the top of the standings if they manage to trump Sri Lanka in the ongoing encounter.