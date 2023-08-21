"Doesn't deserve a spot" - Fans react as KL Rahul is named in India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul is set to make his much-anticipated return with the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30.

On Monday, August 21, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 17-member squad for the ODI continental showpiece. Rahul will make a comeback after being on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

He sustained the injury while fielding during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The 31-year-old underwent a successful thigh surgery in May and later reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabilitation.

Following the announcement of the squad, several Indian fans took to social media to share their opinions. While some were happy with Rahul's return, certain supporters suggested that it was a wrong move.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Shedding light on KL Rahul's fitness, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed that the player has picked up a niggle and is expected to be fully fit by the second or third fixture.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Indian selectors have named a strong squad for the Asia Cup 2023, as they look to identify their best combination in the 50-over format on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side, while Hardik Pandya has been retained as vice-captain. Apart from KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer also returned to the team after a long injury layoff.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the notable absentees from the Men in Blue lineup. India will open their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.