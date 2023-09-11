"Don't ever dare to compare him with Virat Kohli" - Fans on X troll Babar Azam for 10 (24) vs India in Asia Cup 2023

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's jaffa to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the 2023 Asia Cup clash on Monday (September 11) sent X (formerly known as Twitter) into a frenzy.

Babar didn't look comfortable at all in his short stay at the crease, playing and missing deliveries or getting beaten on the inside against Jasprit Bumrah. Indian captain Rohit Sharma still stuck to his methods and removed the pace spearhead from the attack and brought in Hardik Pandya for the 11th over.

Pandya bowled three in-swingers to him which Babar played easily. To the right-hander's surprise, the fourth one jagged in sharply from a full length and clattered his stumps. It was the wobbled seam delivery, which can move either way depending on how it lands, something that Hardik has tried to master recently.

As Pandya celebrated, fans on X flooded the social media site with memes and witty posts. The Pakistan number three was trolled and wasn't helped by the fact that his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in the first innings.

The following are some of the best reactions:

Pakistan in deep trouble after Babar Azam's wicket

The wicket left the Men in Green reeling at 43/2 in a massive chase of 357 runs. They could score only one more run when rain interrupted again and forced the players out of the field. Earlier, Bumrah had gotten rid of Imam-ul-Haq who had also struggled to get going before edging on to the slip cordon.

Fakhar Zaman, who has hit a significant number of runs against India in the past, and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease. Pakistan are in dire need of a partnership, also because further rain spells will put them into a losing spot in DRS calculations which put a lot of value on wickets.