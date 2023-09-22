Ravichandran Ashwin had a decent comeback for India in ODIs as he finished his 10 overs with figures of 1/47 against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Ashwin did get a bit of stick in his first six overs, where he failed to pick up any wickets and conceded 36 runs. However, he came back well to give away just 11 runs in his final four overs, including the wicket of Marnus Labuchagne.

Just like his spells, Ravichandran Ashwin's performance received mixed reactions from fans on X. While some credited him for his economical bowling, others felt he was too defensive and that the wicket that he got was just because of luck.

Here are some of the reactions:

Good bowling performance sees India bowl Australia out for 276

It seemed like it would be a long day on the field for the Men in Blue as the pitch in Mohali has historically been a batting paradise. However, there was a bit of two-paced nature in it and the Indian bowlers made full use of it.

Shardul Thakur had an off day with the ball, but apart from him, each bowler played his part in restricting Australia to just 276. Mohammed Shami ended up with career-best figures of 5/51 and showed that he has the ability to take wickets in the middle overs as well as at the death.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja gave away just 98 runs in the 20 overs between them and Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is considered as one of the best in the business, especially at the backend of the innings.

Australia will be a bit disappointed with their batting effort, but things can change if they pick up wickets with the new ball. India will hope for a solid start from their top order to set the tone for the chase.