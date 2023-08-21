"Don't know what does management see in him" - Fans react as BCCI names Hardik Pandya as India's vice-captain for Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, August 21.

Ahead of the announcement, there were speculations that Hardik Pandya could lose the vice-captaincy of the ODI team. Recent reports suggested that senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the upcoming Asia Cup.

However, Pandya was retained as the vice-captain for the crucial assignment. Several fans took to social media to give their take on the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

Notably, Hardik Pandya's performance as captain came under the scanner as he suffered his maiden bilateral series loss as skipper against the West Indies. The Men in Maroon handed India a 3-2 defeat in the five-match T20I series earlier this month.

However, apart from the defeat to West Indies, he has impressed with his leadership skills in international cricket and also in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Men in Blue batting lineup has got a big boost with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul making a return from their respective injuries for the Asia Cup 2023.

Apart from the aforementioned names, speedster Jasprit Bumrah will also make a comeback in ODI cricket. While left-handed batter Tilak Varma made it to the 17-member squad for Asia Cup, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make the cut.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

Notably, the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan as per a hybrid model. India will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

Here's India's squad for the event:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.