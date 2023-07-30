"Don't think even Christopher Nolan can comprehend the phenomenon of Lord Shardul" - Fans erupt after Shardul Thakur's stunning spell in 2nd ODI vs WI

Shardul Thakur once again showed his ability to provide Team India with crucial breakthroughs, picking up three wickets early in his spell in the second ODI against West Indies. The game is being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

With just 182 runs to defend, the onus was on Indian bowlers to swing the pendulum in favour of their team. The West Indian openers, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King, gave their team a very positive start.

West Indies were 53/0 in the ninth over when Thakur drew first blood for the Men in Blue, dismissing the well-set Mayers in his very first over.

The opening batter perished after contributing 36 runs. He had played a spectacular no-look short-arm pull shot for six off the first delivery of the over. However, when Thakur bowled him another short ball at his body, the left-hander failed to swing his arms properly and lobbed a catch to Umran Malik at short fine-leg.

The pacer struck again in the same over, getting Brandon King out LBW. The batsman asked for a review but the ball-tracking showed the delivery going on to crash into the stumps.

The Mumbai seamer then also sent back Alick Athanaze in the third over of his spell. It was the short ball that did the damage once again, as the batter lost his wicket while trying to play the pull.

Following Thakur's impactful spell, several fans took to social media to laud the bowler. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Aquib @MohammadAquib00

True to his nickname.

#INDvsWI Shardul Thakur is an enigma.True to his nickname.

Harsh Das @Harrshhh_ @mufaddal_vohra Just lord thakur being lord thakur

vaibhav sharma @SharmaBits @mufaddal_vohra when the chips are down and all hope is lost, from the depths of despair the LORD rises. Pay your respects.

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707



#WIvsIND Shardul Thakur, man with a golden arm has a knack of picking up the wickets has got 3 wickets till now .

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL



No doubt why we call him Lord Thakur. Shardul Thakur knows some magic.No doubt why we call him Lord Thakur. pic.twitter.com/qI6s5r11rV

Adhithya Srinivasan @adhisrini87 Shardul thakur haters can have another day to make merry not today.

Varunendra Singh @_MindfulMonk_ @mufaddal_vohra Lord Shardul is on the mission to save India:)

Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J If you are awake, bow down to Shardul Thakur supremacy !

Another "tula maanla re" level bowling performance!!

🍟 @itainteasypal Lord Shardul Thakur is beyond cricket

Arka @ARKA0432 @mufaddal_vohra While other bowlers are helping Washed Indies to win Shardul has other plans

David. @CricketFreakD3 I never used to believe in Lucky charm thing but then I saw Shardul Thakur bowl for India pic.twitter.com/RB443LTpvI

Sir Anthoni @imAnthoni_

Fir 1 hi over me 2 batter ko out karunga.. #INDvWI

Mai hu Lord Shardul Thakur..

Ab to adat si hai hume Aise jeene me

Justice for pic.twitter.com/HfKv5TOUGo Pehle ek 6s KhaungaFir 1 hi over me 2 batter ko out karunga.. #INDvsWI Mai hu Lord Shardul Thakur..Ab to adat si hai hume Aise jeene me #SackDravid Among usJustice for #RuturajGaikwad

Thakur's good performance in the ongoing three-match series will help him make a strong case for himself for selection in the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His ability to chip in with crucial runs lower down the order makes him a very useful option in India's ODI team.

Ishan Kishan was the only saving grace with the bat for India in 2nd ODI vs WI

Team India gained a 1-0 lead in the series following their comprehensive five-wicket win in the series opener. The team management decided to rest senior players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, for the second ODI.

However, the Indian batters failed to rise to the occasion in the absence of the two veterans after being asked to bat first in the second fixture. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill kicked off the proceedings with a 90-run partnership, but it was all downhill from there for the visitors.

Kishan was the top performer with the bat, mustering 55 runs. Gill, on the other hand, couldn't convert his start and got out after scoring 34 runs. India lost wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately bowled out for just 181 runs.