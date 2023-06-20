"Don’t understand so much chatter" - Harbhajan Singh opens up on Moeen Ali's breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Moeen Ali's use of the spray on his injured finger is getting too much criticism. Ali was fined 25 percent of his match fee for using a spray that seemed like a drying agent on his injured finger, and the player accepted a Level 1 offense as per the ICC Code of Conduct.

Harbhajan opined that the only part where Ali went wrong was that he should have informed the umpires and taken their permission about whether he could use the spray. The former cricketer also explained how batters using spray wouldn't have gotten that much attention since they would wear gloves on it.

Here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the whole incident in a tweet:

"Don’t understand so much chatter around Moen Ali using spray on spinning fingers to numb the pain. Only issue is he should have informed the umpires, but if batsman gets a blister under the gloves, and he gets a spray. Will anyone even notice. Same logic, think about it ? #Ashes2023"

Brad Hogg had also opened up on Moeen Ali's sanction

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had earlier questioned the decision to give Moeen Ali a 25 percent match-fee deduction for using the spray.

He felt that the off-spinner didn't do anything against the spirit of the game and claimed that had Ali wanted to hide something, he could have used the spray in the dressing room.

On this, Hogg tweeted:

"25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse! He could of (have) left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly. Fair play given the finger! #Ashes2023"

Moeen Ali has already provided the big breakthrough with Travis Head's wicket, and England need five wickets in the final session to win the first Ashes Test.

