"Dravid sahab se hath jodh ke guzarish hai Virat aur Rohit ko rest dena band kro"- Fans react after senior duo are rested for first 2 IND vs AUS ODIs

Team India selectors on Monday rested veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting September 22. Valuable players like Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav will also miss these two games. All four players will be back for the final ODI against the Aussies.

Soon after the announcement, there was a hue and cry on social media. Considering the World Cup is right around the corner in a couple of weeks, the selectors' decision to rest the players didn't sit well with the Indian cricket fans.

They felt the duo should have participated in this series, which could have helped the stalwarts maintain their batting rhythm and carry momentum into the upcoming mega tournament. Fans expressed their displeasure on the matter through their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best reactions:

"He won 5 IPL titles, many didn’t even win once"- Gautam Gambhir praises Rohit Sharma after Asia Cup triumph

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir reviewed Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the Asia Cup.

Gambhir opened up that there was never a doubt about Sharma's leadership credentials due to his success in the IPL. However, the 41-year-old reckoned that the next 15 days will be crucial for the Indian captain to prove his mettle as a leader in international cricket. Gambhir said:

“There was never a doubt about Rohit the captain. He won 5 IPL titles, many didn’t even win once. His real test will come in the next 15 days. You have your best 15-18 players in the dressing room now. If they cannot deliver, there will be question marks. After every World Cup, if the captain is unable to deliver then questions will be raised. Virat Kohli faced it. Rahul Dravid faced it in 2007.

He added:

“If India fail to deliver in 2023, then questions will be raised on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. But this team has the ability to make the World Cup final.

Do you agree with Gambhir's views? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.