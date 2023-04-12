Create

"Dube should be flipping pakodas at Marina Beach"- Fans roast Shivam Dube after his batting failure in CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Fans troll Shivam Dube for failing again with the bat.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube faced the ire of the fans after his batting failure against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 12, in Chennai. He scored eight runs off nine balls after coming in at the No. 4 position in the second innings.

RR batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On the back of Jos Buttler's half-century, they managed to reach 175/8 in 20 overs. In reply, in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had an off day as he got out cheaply in the third over.

Ajinkya Rahane (31) came in at the No. 3 position and once again looked in good touch. Ashwin dismissed him in the 10th over to give RR a massive breakthrough. With the match evenly poised, Shivam Dube joined Devon Conway at the crease after Rahane's departure.

The lanky southpaw struggled for timing and ate up balls, increasing the required run rate. Ashwin pulled the curtains on his innings in the 12th over via LBW dismissal.

Fans were disappointed with Dube's approach while chasing a decent total as he stalled the innings with his sedate knock. They trolled him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of them:

Conway despite knowing Dube is not-out on that LBW. https://t.co/VhAG3o2yy4
Shivam Dube vs Ashwin was pure comedy till it lasted
Ashwin silences the crowd at Chepauk who were cheering "Dube, Dube, Dube!" He's simply the best bowler against left handers. #CSKvRR https://t.co/ImZO3fdtv9
Dube and Conway together https://t.co/xf7op5oPnc
Dube and Conway together https://t.co/xf7op5oPnc
Dube didn't consult Conway regarding the DRS because he would have had to walk to Conway.
Lord Dube!🛐 https://t.co/d58FSVdDmS
It's not done Shivam Dube!🙁 https://t.co/8GcE1Z6yn6
Dube got scammed. Not a real match in my books if we end up losing.
Dube and Conway batting in the crucial stage of the game https://t.co/Lu8lOSf9pB
Nothing, just Dube Anna while batting https://t.co/qM5cF4BZgF
This is Dube if not bowled in Slot. He's neither spin hitter or pace hitter, he's just slot hitter
Four.Tossed outside off, wild swing, miss.Straight, on the stumps, flatter, gone.Ashwin got Dube like those mate in three chess problems.
Shivam Dube in IPL 2023-19(18) vs GT27(19) vs LSG (2fluke sixes)28(26) vs MI8(8) vs RRDont let CSK hype tell you he is a basher. Leave express pace & bouncers, he cant even smash quality spin
Umpire checking if Shivam Dube's legs moved or not. Ye bkl treadmill pr bhi sidha khada reh sakta hai
Conway and Dube on pitch .It's like Pujara and Dravid batting together.
Enough is enough, now CSK will have to play Rashid, Sandhu or Senapati in place of Dube
Watching Dube bat against spinners https://t.co/StC9uol7pc
Rahane betrayed us for CSK.Ruturaj, Dube, Moeen, Rayudu betrayed CSK for us.Clear and loud message for everyone out there 😎 #CSKvRR https://t.co/aLDs5DZQla
Post match scenes :Dube getting aachi masala match turning point award for not taking the review https://t.co/XL44GS24xm
If Shivam Dube can't even work under Dhoni, he has absolutely no hope in this game!
Dube every match https://t.co/ImikoVD8Y0
Dube isn't convincing as a power hitter. CSK already lost this. Winnable match. Complacency. Need Stokes and Santner. Knowledgeable cricketers. #CSKvsRR
Finally Dube out https://t.co/yA4Wt8c2Ka
Conway Moen and Dube took Rayudu's wicket 👍
Dube is such a liability !! #CSKvRR
Crowd chanting Dube and he gets out next ball. Crowd then starts to chant Dube at 2x decibels
Dube should be flipping pakodas at Marina Beach I'm not even joking. We have worst middle order batting in the whole league. I'm so tired. You know how shit we are when we rely on 42 yo dhoni to rescue us which is unlikely to happen. No proper hard hitters, all odi merchants

CSK lost the match by 4 runs after middle-order batters Shivam Dube and co fail collectively vs RR

After Dube's dismissal, the required run rate pressure got to the batters, as it resulted in the loss of multiple wickets. Devon Conway, Mooen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu reached the pavilion one by one after failing in their pursuit of a big shot.

MS Dhoni (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) tried their best till the final ball, but CSK eventually fell five runs short of the target. Dhoni reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"I think in the middle, we needed a bit more strike rotation. I don't think there was a lot for the spinners. Yes they were experienced spinners and they bowled the right lengths but I felt in that period we had too many dot balls. With the set batter and the new batter going in I don't think it was too difficult. So the ownership has to come from the batter."

CSK will next face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

