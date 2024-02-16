"Duckett is England's Travis Head" - Fans react as Ben Duckett smashes the fastest Test ton by an Englishman on Indian soil 

Ben Duckett decimated the Indian bowling attack earlier today at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 133 runs off 118 balls at Stumps on the second day of the Rajkot Test between India and England.

Opening the batting for England, Duckett raced to his half-century off just 39 balls, hitting 11 fours. His opening partner Zak Crawley got out before the team's total touched triple figures, but the wicket did not impact the southpaw much as he quickly inched closer to his century.

Duckett completed his ton in 88 deliveries. He became the fastest English batter to score a Test hundred in India in terms of balls faced. Only Australia's Adam Gilchrist (84 balls) and West Indies' Clive Lloyd (85 balls) took fewer deliveries than him to record a Test hundred against India on Indian soil.

Fans on X lauded the England opener for his swashbuckling batting performance earlier today in Rajkot. Some even compared him with Australian left-handed batter Travis Head, who smacked centuries against India in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final last year.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Can Ben Duckett help England take the first-innings lead in Rajkot?

Ben Duckett's quickfire ton has helped England reach 207/2 after 35 overs in the second innings. The visitors still trail by 238 runs in the first innings. While the opener's innings has provided a ton of momentum to England, the home team will get another opportunity to analyze his game during the day break.

It will be interesting to see if India can dismiss Duckett quickly tomorrow morning. Live action of the India vs England Test match will resume tomorrow at 9:30 AM IST. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

