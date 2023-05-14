"E sala khel abhi khatam nahi hua"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB skittles out RR for 59 to register a thumping win in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comprehensively by 112 runs in the 60th IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 14 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial contest. They got off to a decent start as du Plessis and Virat Kohli put on a 50-run opening partnership.

Kohli (18) departed in the seventh over without converting his start. Then, du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54) hit fluent half-centuries to put the team in good stead. In the end, Anuj Rawat (29* off 11 balls) chipped in with a vital cameo to help RCB post a par total of 171/5

In reply, in-form RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for a two-ball duck in the first over. RCB pacer Wayne Parnell then triggered a collapse by dismissing Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Joe Root in quick succession. RR could not recover after that as they bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs. Shimron Hetmyer was the top-scorer for RR with contribution of 35.

After the match, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson shared his thoughts on the disappointing loss, saying:

"I think in our batting, the top three were scoring a lot of runs but today it didn’t came out well. Too early to say on the batting today. You have to go hard at the bowlers in the powerplay. This is how me, Jos and Jaiswal play in the powerplay. Credit to RCB. They had the spirit to win the game. It could have been a very tight game had we batted well in the powerplay and in the middle overs against spin.

"I was just thinking about where did we go wrong, I am just thinking through it, and don't have an answer to be honest. We have seen some very funny things, we have to be strong and think about the game we are playing in Dharamsala. We have to keep hopes high and try our best. Anything can happen."

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the one-sided encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday evening. They expressed the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

